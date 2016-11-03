SUNNYVALE, CA --(Marketwired - November 03, 2016) - Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks, has been selected by MÃSMÃ"VIL, the fourth largest convergent services mobile operator in Spain with more than four million customers, to build a converged multi-service network for its next-generation network services. The new network will allow MÃSMÃ"VIL to efficiently expand its service offerings (fixed, mobile, asymmetric digital subscriber line (ADSL), fiber and data center) to multiple segments (residential, enterprise and carriers) powered by a single high-performance IP infrastructure.

MÃSMÃ"VIL is evolving from a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) to a fully-integrated operator through a targeted M&A strategy (recent acquisitions of Yoigo and Pepephone are now being integrated into its business), and, as a result, they are one of the fastest-growing service provider in Spain. MÃSMÃ"VIL's strategy is to have the most price- and quality-competitive offerings in the market, ensuring the highest customer satisfaction. Juniper's solution was selected because it offered maximum performance, reliability and a consistently exceptional end-user experience.

News Highlights:

The new backbone network is comprised of Juniper Networks® MX Series 3D Universal Edge Routers, including the MX960, MX480 and MX104, an innovative portfolio of edge routers that provides industry-leading system capacity, density, and performance that enables enterprises, service providers and cloud operators to thrive in an always-on, always connected digital world.

MÃSMÃ"VIL's new network will simplify the integration of future infrastructure additions into its growing business through its use of open standards-based elements like the MX Series.

Juniper has been chosen by MÃSMÃ"VIL based on its proven ability to deliver a first-class services platform that can scale with long-term business growth and sustain high levels of reliability and performance.

Juniper's local integration partner Sistemas Avanzados de Tecnologia S.A. (SATEC), a Spanish multinational technology integrator specializing in advanced IT solutions and services, supported this project by providing design, installation, integration, migration, training and maintenance for the Juniper solution.

"MÃSMÃ"VIL's network implementation demonstrates how technology can help provide a true business advantage. Juniper is pleased to support MÃSMÃ"VIL's business transformation and technology foundation and is committed to helping MÃSMÃ"VIL accomplish its strategic objectives through superior technology and long-term support."

- Arturo Sotillo, general manager Spain, Juniper Networks

