Exploration Hong Kong Holdings Limited New Online Presence

HONG KONG, November 3, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Exploration Hong Kong Holdings Have Shifted Their Online Presence to a New Domain in aim for Western Investment

After a successful year in 2015 with the breakthrough of an exploration in the northern 'Bohai Bay Basin' after much research and development with extensive sampling the end result came into fruition in early 2016.

Exploration Hong Kong Holdings have since decided to dedicate more time into the successful transformation with a move to raise capital to inject into the development for the offshore drilling process.

Having already raised $50 million (USD) in private equity transactions the company has focused its attention on its online presence.



With a new updated website aimed at giving private investors more access into the company with in-depth news and reports they will be able to keep up to date.

The transfer has been made to http://explorationhkholdings.com from its previous existing domain.

"With heavy interest from North America and the EMEA region a corporate decision was made to offer a new online presence in English that private and institutional investors could explore without a communication barrier. In turn making it more user friendly for our clients and shareholders to keep up to date with our developments," said Mr Matthew Jansen, Head of Investor Relations Division.

About Exploration Hong Kong Holdings Limited

Exploration (Hong Kong) Holdings Limited are a leading privately owned company that specializes in acquiring, explorations, new development projects and producing crude oil and natural gas within mainland China.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Hong Kong Exploration (Hong Kong) Holdings has developed from primarily from its main oil and gas operations to becoming an integral partner on an international basis supplying many of the driving economies in the world today.

For more details, visit: http://explorationhkholdings.com

Email: matthew.jansen@explorationhkholdings.com

EXPLORATION HONG KONG HOLDINGS LIMITED

