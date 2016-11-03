This target is part of Ottawa's efforts to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030. "Progress towards this reduction will be achieved by strategic investments in infrastructure and vehicle fleets, green procurement and support for clean technology," the government said in an online statement. Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna claimed that the initiative will spur demand for renewables throughout the country, noting plans by the Department of National Defence to purchase undisclosed amounts of renewable electricity for its facilities in the western province of Alberta. Ottawa will establish the new Centre for Greening Government to centrally assess ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...