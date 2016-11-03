MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX: KPT) reports the Q3 2016 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP). Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for the Consumer market (Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, and White Swan®) and the Away-From-Home market, and continues to grow in the U.S. Consumer tissue business with the White Cloud® brand and premium private label products. KPT currently holds a 16.1% interest in KPLP.

KPLP Q3 2016 Business and Financial Highlights

-- Revenue increased by 6.5% to $312.8 million in Q3 2016 compared to Q3 2015 -- Adjusted EBITDA was $45.7 million in Q3 2016 compared to $34.8 million in Q3 2015, up 31.3% -- Continue to be the market share leader in Canada -- Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on January 16, 2017

"For the third quarter, we recorded very solid seasonal performance with Adjusted EBITDA of $45.7 million. The Consumer segment drove these results with higher volume, improved pricing, and favourable product mix including higher TAD product sales, as well as the benefits from strong manufacturing performance and operating efficiencies, and cost reduction initiatives," said Mario Gosselin, CEO of KP Tissue and KPLP.

"Starting last year, we invested more aggressively in CAPEX for projects dedicated to capacity growth and cost reduction. We are now starting to get the benefits of these strategic investments.

"With regard to our outlook for the fourth quarter of 2016, we anticipate an increase in Adjusted EBITDA over last year and a seasonal decline when compared with the third quarter of 2016," concluded Mr. Gosselin.

KPLP Q3 2016 Financial Results

Revenue in Q3 2016 was $312.8 million, compared to $293.6 million in Q3 2015, an increase of $19.2 million or 6.5%. The increase in revenue was primarily due to higher sales volumes and a selling price increase in Canada.

Cost of sales in Q3 2016 increased to $256.8 million compared to $248.0 million in Q3 2015, primarily due to higher sales volumes and increased warehousing costs, somewhat offset by cost reduction initiatives and the impact of capital projects. As a percentage of revenue, cost of sales were 82.1% in Q3 2016 compared to 84.5% in Q3 2015.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses in Q3 2016 were $22.7 million compared to $21.6 million in Q3 2015. The increase was primarily due to higher selling expenses related to higher sales volumes. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses decreased slightly to 7.3% in Q3 2016 from 7.4% in Q3 2015.

Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2016 was $45.7 million compared to $34.8 million in Q3 2015 primarily due to higher sales volume and better margins from improved pricing, lower overall costs and improved mix of products sold. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the sale of KTG's TAD products was $12.7 million in Q3 2016 compared to $11.2 million in Q3 2015.

Net income in Q3 2016 was $21.6 million compared to a net loss of $5.9 million in Q3 2015 primarily due to higher Adjusted EBITDA of $10.9 million and a decrease in interest expense of $14.1 million. Also there was a decrease in the unrealized foreign exchange loss, a change in the amortized cost of the Partnership units liability and in restructuring costs, an increase in depreciation expense, and a decrease in the recovery of non-financial assets.

Total liquidity, representing cash and cash equivalents and availability under the credit line within covenant limitations, was $90.6 million as of September 25, 2016 compared to $77.8 million as of June 26, 2016.

KPT Q3 2016 Financial Results

KPT had net income of $0.8 million in Q3 2016. Included in the net income was $3.5 million representing KPT's share of KPLP's income. The income was reduced by depreciation expense of $1.5 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition and income tax expense of $1.3 million.

Dividends on Common Shares

The Board of Directors of KPT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on January 16, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2016.

Additional Information

For additional information please refer to Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of KPT and KPLP for the third quarter ended September 25, 2016 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or our website at www.kptissueinc.com.

Third Quarter Results Conference Call Information

KPT will hold its third quarter conference call on Thursday, November 3, 2016 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Via telephone: 1-877-223-4471 or 647-788-4922

Via the internet at: www.kptissueinc.com

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at www.kptissueinc.com.

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, December 2, 2016 by dialing 800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 and entering passcode 90143905.

The replay of the webcast will remain available on the website until midnight, December 2, 2016.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in KPLP, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 16.1% interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP)

KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties® and White Swan®. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,500 employees and operates seven production facilities in North America, including five FSC® CoC- certified plants (FSC® C104904), four of which are located in Canada and one in the U.S. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release uses certain non-IFRS financial measures which KPLP believes provide useful information to management of KPLP and the readers of the financial information in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of KPLP. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. An example of such a measure is Adjusted EBITDA. Beginning with Q4 2015 in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), we reference Adjusted EBITDA as a non-IFRS financial measure. This term replaces the previously referenced non-IFRS financial measure EBITDA. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA is unchanged from our former definition of EBITDA. Accordingly, this change in terminology has no impact on our reported financial results for prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of operating performance computed in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as a substitute for operating income, net income or cash flows from operating activities computed in accordance with IFRS. "Adjusted EBITDA" is calculated by KPLP as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, (iv) amortization, (v) impairment (recovery) of non-financial assets, (vi) loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, (vii) unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain), (viii) costs related to restructuring activities, (ix) changes in the amortized cost of the Partnership units liability, and (x) one-time costs due to pension revaluations related to past service. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the relevant reported results can be found in the MD&A of KPT and KPLP for the third quarter ended September 25, 2016 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release about KPT's and KPLP's current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by KPT, including expectations and assumptions concerning the impact of the TAD Project on Adjusted EBITDA, the expectation of continued growth in sales of TAD products in the U.S., and stable interest rates. Although KPT believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information since no assurance can be given that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The outlook provided in respect of Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2016 is forward-looking information and is subject to the risk and uncertainties referred to below. The purpose of the outlook is to provide the reader with an indication of management's expectations, at the date of this press release, regarding KPLP's future financial performance. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Many factors could cause KPLP's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments (which could in turn affect the economic benefits derived from the Corporation's economic interest in KPLP) to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, which are discussed in greater detail in the "Risk Factors - Risks Related to KPLP's Business" section of the KPT Annual Information Form dated March 10, 2016 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com: Kruger Inc.'s influence over KPLP; KPLP's reliance on Kruger Inc.; consequences of an event of insolvency relating to Kruger Inc.; risks associated with the TAD Project; operational risks; Gatineau Plant land lease; significant increases in input costs; reduction in supply of fibre; increased pricing pressure and intense competition; KPLP's inability to innovate effectively; adverse economic conditions; dependence on key retail trade customers; damage to the reputation of KPLP or KPLP's brands; KPLP's sales being less than anticipated; KPLP's failure to implement its business and operating strategies; KPLP's obligation to make regular capital expenditures; KPLP's entering into unsuccessful acquisitions; KPLP's dependence on key personnel; KPLP's inability to retain its existing customers or obtain new customers; KPLP's loss of key suppliers; KPLP's failure to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; KPLP's reliance on third party intellectual property licenses; adverse litigation and other claims affecting KPLP; material expenditures due to comprehensive environmental regulation affecting KPLP's cash flow; KPLP's pension obligations are significant and can be materially higher than predicted if KPLP Management's underlying assumptions are incorrect; labour disputes adversely affecting KPLP's cost structure and KPLP's ability to run its plants; exchange rate and U.S. competitors; KPLP's inability to service all of its indebtedness; exposure to potential consumer product liability, restrictive covenants; interest rate and refinancing risk; information technology and innovation; insurance; and internal controls.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of press release and KPT undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

Kruger Products L.P. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (thousands of Canadian dollars) September 25, 2016 December 31, 2015 $ $ -------------------------------------- Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 19,524 25,455 Trade and other receivables 112,688 108,720 Receivables from related parties 247 185 Current portion of advances to partners 4,894 2,630 Inventories 184,290 184,985 Income tax recoverable 670 772 Prepaid expenses 10,577 8,429 -------------------------------------- 332,890 331,176 Non-current assets Advances to partners - 4,234 Property, plant & equipment 744,101 737,708 Other long-term assets 6,260 8,107 Goodwill 160,939 160,939 Intangible assets 15,048 15,853 Deferred income taxes 38,416 39,411 -------------------------------------- Total assets 1,297,654 1,297,428 -------------------------------------- -------------------------------------- Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 189,379 180,329 Payables to related parties 3,774 3,775 Distributions payable 10,087 9,871 Current portion of provisions 2,209 3,096 Current portion of long-term debt 8,965 10,183 -------------------------------------- 214,414 207,254 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 415,659 425,859 Other long-term liabilities 7 48 Provisions 6,954 6,180 Pensions 147,929 87,164 Post-retirement benefits 62,617 57,346 -------------------------------------- Liabilities to non-unitholders 847,580 783,851 Current portion of Partnership units liability 2,630 2,630 Long-term portion of Partnership units liability 121,148 122,546 -------------------------------------- Total Partnership units liability 123,778 125,176 -------------------------------------- Total liabilities 971,358 909,027 -------------------------------------- Equity Partnership units 331,727 318,012 Deficit (88,088) (29,416) Accumulated other comprehensive income 82,657 99,805 -------------------------------------- Total equity 326,296 388,401 -------------------------------------- Total equity and liabilities 1,297,654 1,297,428 -------------------------------------- -------------------------------------- Kruger Products L.P. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (thousands of Canadian dollars) 13-week 13-week 39-week 39-week period ended period ended period ended period ended September September September September 25, 2016 27, 2015 25, 2016 27, 2015 $ $ $ $ ---------------------------------------------------- Revenue 312,823 293,574 888,270 838,287 Expenses Cost of sales 256,823 247,964 747,348 710,917 Selling, general and administrative expenses 22,645 21,630 66,283 64,526 Recovery of non- financial assets (395) (1,131) (395) (1,131) Restructuring costs 25 781 418 1,835 ---------------------------------------------------- Operating income 33,725 24,330 74,616 62,140 Interest expense 11,192 25,254 33,327 48,069 Other (income) expense 813 4,821 (307) 10,770 ---------------------------------------------------- Income (loss) before income taxes 21,720 (5,745) 41,596 3,301 Income taxes 162 121 1,612 1,282 ---------------------------------------------------- Net income (loss) for the period 21,558 (5,866) 39,984 2,019 ---------------------------------------------------- Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss): Remeasurements of pensions (20,097) 1,915 (63,986) (4,123) Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits (2,885) 1,447 (4,519) (702) Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income (loss): Available-for-sale investment - (277) (290) (306) Cumulative translation adjustment 3,969 26,229 (16,858) 42,893 ---------------------------------------------------- Total other comprehensiveincome (loss) for the period (19,013) 29,314 (85,653) 37,762 ---------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive income(loss) for the period 2,545 23,448 (45,669) 39,781 ---------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------- Kruger Products L.P. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (thousands of Canadian dollars) 13-week 13-week 39-week 39-week period ended period ended period ended period ended September 25, September 27, September 25, September 27, 2016 2015 2016 2015 $ $ $ $ -------------------------------------------------------- Cash flows from (used in) operating activities Net income (loss) for the period 21,558 (5,866) 39,984 2,019 Items not affecting cash Depreciation 12,007 10,476 33,775 29,454 Amortization 296 226 876 563 Loss (gain) on sale of fixed assets - 145 (3) 284 Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability - 1,851 1,234 5,013 Gain on sale of investment - - (324) - Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss 813 2,976 (1,217) 5,328 Interest expense 11,192 25,254 33,327 48,069 Pension and post retirement benefits 2,487 2,685 7,805 11,461 Provisions 392 1,114 1,191 2,805 Income taxes 162 121 1,612 1,282 Recovery of non- financial assets (395) (1,131) (395) (1,131) -------------------------------------------------------- Total items not affecting cash 26,954 43,717 77,881 103,128 Net change in non- cash working capital (6,009) 9,326 (10,471) (20,158) Contributions to pension and post- retirement benefit plans (2,613) (4,129) (13,918) (11,531) Provisions paid (334) (271) (1,452) (978) Income tax payments (514) (544) (1,887) (1,550) -------------------------------------------------------- Net cash from operating activities 39,042 42,233 90,137 70,930 -------------------------------------------------------- Cash flows from (used in) investing activities Purchases of property, plant & equipment (19,965) (15,495) (58,666) (33,149) Proceeds on sale of investment - - 1,439 - Government assistance received - - 1,209 - Purchases of software - (1,756) (71) (1,960) Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment 535 454 539 736 -------------------------------------------------------- Net cash used in investing activities (19,430) (16,797) (55,550) (34,373) -------------------------------------------------------- Cash flows from (used in) financing activities Proceeds from long- term debt 4,204 - 4,995 - Repayment of long- term debt (596) (4,370) (8,106) (4,880) Payment of deferred financing fees (376) (140) (711) (140) Interest paid on long-term debt (8,538) (11,836) (18,294) (22,375) Distributions and advances paid (net) (4,806) (7,133) (16,883) (24,655) Proceeds from issuing partnership units - - - 195 -------------------------------------------------------- Net cash used in financing activities (10,112) (23,479) (38,999) (51,855) -------------------------------------------------------- Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents held in foreign currency (80) 1,317 (1,519) 2,057 -------------------------------------------------------- Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period 9,420 3,274 (5,931) (13,241) Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 10,104 35,273 25,455 51,788 -------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents - End of period 19,524 38,547 19,524 38,547 -------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------- Kruger Products L.P. Segment and Geographic Results (thousands of Canadian dollars) 13-week 13-week 39-week 39-week period period period period ended ended ended ended September September September September 25, 2016 27, 2015 25, 2016 27, 2015 $ $ $ $ ------------------------------------------------ Segment Information Segment Revenue Consumer 248,792 230,181 709,338 657,376 AFH 59,411 59,524 167,513 165,521 Other 4,620 3,869 11,419 15,390 ------------------------------------------------ Total segment revenue 312,823 293,574 888,270 838,287 ------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------ Segment Adjusted EBITDA Consumer 43,832 32,338 105,898 91,757 AFH 1,500 1,763 2,765 4,786 Other 326 732 948 (411) ------------------------------------------------ Total segment Adjusted EBITDA 45,658 34,833 109,611 96,132 Reconciliation to Net Income (Loss): Depreciation and amortization 12,303 10,702 34,651 30,017 Interest expense 11,192 25,254 33,327 48,069 Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability - 1,851 1,234 5,013 (Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets - 145 (3) 284 Pension revaluation - past service cost - - - 3,416 Recovery of non-financial assets (395) (1,131) (395) (1,131) Restructuring costs 25 781 418 1,835 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss 813 2,976 (1,217) 5,328 ------------------------------------------------ Income (loss) before income taxes 21,720 (5,745) 41,596 3,301 Income taxes 162 121 1,612 1,282 ------------------------------------------------ Net income (loss) 21,558 (5,866) 39,984 2,019 ------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------ Geographic Revenue Canada 191,019 183,167 536,878 527,369 U.S. 109,281 101,965 313,860 285,770 Mexico 12,523 8,442 37,532 25,148 ------------------------------------------------ Total revenue 312,823 293,574 888,270 838,287 ------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------ KP Tissue Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statement of Financial Position (thousands of Canadian dollars) September 25, 2016 December 31, 2015 $ $ -------------------------------------- Assets Current assets Distributions receivable 1,631 1,613 Income tax recoverable - 828 -------------------------------------- 1,631 2,441 Non-current assets Investment in associate 109,527 126,643 -------------------------------------- Total Assets 111,158 129,084 -------------------------------------- -------------------------------------- Liabilities Current liabilities Dividend payable 1,631 1,613 Payable to Partnership 222 108 Current portion of advances from Partnership 343 432 Income tax payable 696 - -------------------------------------- 2,892 2,153 Non-current liabilities Advances from Partnership - 709 Deferred income taxes 1,128 1,007 -------------------------------------- Total liabilities 4,020 3,869 -------------------------------------- Equity Common shares 12,708 11,577 Contributed surplus 144,819 144,819 Deficit (64,963) (49,291) Accumulated other comprehensive income 14,574 18,110 -------------------------------------- Total equity 107,138 125,215 -------------------------------------- Total liabilities and equity 111,158 129,084 -------------------------------------- --------------------------------------

KP Tissue Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) 13-week 13-week 39-week 39-week period ended period ended period ended period ended September September September September 25, 2016 27, 2015 25, 2016 27, 2015 $ $ $ $ ---------------------------------------------------- Equity income (loss) 2,010 (2,397) 2,101 (3,964) Dilution gain 58 7 142 129 ---------------------------------------------------- Income (loss) before income taxes 2,068 (2,390) 2,243 (3,835) Income taxes 1,299 (409) 3,557 (270) ---------------------------------------------------- Net income (loss) for the period 769 (1,981) (1,314) (3,565) ---------------------------------------------------- Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax expense (recovery) Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss): Remeasurements of pensions (2,825) 274 (9,034) (590) Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits (285) 145 (447) (71) Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income (loss): Available-for-sale investment - (39) (41) (43) Cumulative translation adjustment 711 4,732 (3,495) 7,847 ---------------------------------------------------- Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period (2,399) 5,112 (13,017) 7,143 ---------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive income (loss) for the period (1,630) 3,131 (14,331) 3,578 ---------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------- Basic earnings (loss) per share 0.08 (0.22) (0.15) (0.40) ---------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------- Weighted average number of shares outstanding 9,051,321 8,921,501 9,021,008 8,896,215 ---------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------- KP Tissue Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statement of Cash Flows (thousands of Canadian dollars) 13-week 13-week 39-week 39-week period ended period ended period ended period ended September September September September 25, 2016 27, 2015 25, 2016 27, 2015 $ $ $ $ ---------------------------------------------------- Cash flows from (used in) operating activities Net income (loss) for the period 769 (1,981) (1,314) (3,565) Items not affecting cash Equity (income) loss (2,010) 2,397 (2,101) 3,964 Dilution gain (58) (7) (142) (129) Income taxes 1,299 (409) 3,557 (270) ---------------------------------------------------- Total items not affecting cash (769) 1,981 1,314 3,565 Tax payments - (308) (205) (1,405) Tax Distribution received - - - 571 Advances received - 308 205 834 ---------------------------------------------------- Net cash from (used in) operating activities - - - - ---------------------------------------------------- Cash flows from (used in) investing activites Investment in associate - - - (195) Partnership unit distributions received 1,180 1,208 3,728 4,012 ---------------------------------------------------- Net cash from investing activities 1,180 1,208 3,728 3,817 ---------------------------------------------------- Cash flows from (used in) financing activities Issuance of common shares - - - 195 Dividends paid (1,180) (1,208) (3,728) (4,012) ---------------------------------------------------- Net cash used in financing activities (1,180) (1,208) (3,728) (3,817) ---------------------------------------------------- Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period - - - - Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period - - - - ---------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents - End of period - - - - ---------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------

Contacts:

Francois Paroyan

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

KP Tissue Inc.

905.812.6936

francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca



INVESTORS:

Mike Baldesarra

Director of Investor Relations

KP Tissue Inc.

905.812.6962

IR@KPTissueinc.com



