TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL)(TSX: TR), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, is scheduled to present an update on the company's programs and progress at several upcoming conferences in 2016.

Investor Conference:

-- Oppenheimer Life Sciences Summit Attendee: Niclas Stiernholm, PhD, Trillium Chief Executive Officer Date and Time: Nov. 29, 2016 Location: Sofitel Hotel, New York City

Scientific Conferences:

-- The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 31st Annual Meeting Presenter: Lisa Johnson, PhD, Trillium Research Scientist Title: CD47 is Overexpressed on Merkel Cell Carcinoma and a Target for SIRPalphaFc Therapy Date and Time: Nov. 11, 2016, 12:15 - 1:30 p.m. and 6:15 - 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center, National Harbor, MD -- American Society of Hematology (ASH) 58th Annual Meeting Presenter: Stephen Ansell, MD, Division of Hematology, Mayo Clinic Title: A Phase 1 Study of TTI-621, a Novel Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Targeting CD47, in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Hematologic Malignancies Session Name: 624. Hodgkin Lymphoma and T/NK Cell Lymphoma - Clinical Studies: Poster I Date and Time: Dec. 3, 2016, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. PT Location: San Diego Convention Center, Hall GH, San Diego Presenter: Zezhou Wang, PhD, Trillium Research Scientist Title: TTI-281, an Orally Bioavailable Bromodomain and Extraterminal Domain (BET) Inhibitor, Is a Promising Candidate for the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma Session Name: 652. Myeloma: Pathophysiology and Pre-Clinical Studies, excluding Therapy: Poster I Date and Time: Dec. 3, 2016, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. PT Location: San Diego Convention Center, Hall GH, San Diego Presenter: Jaehyun Choi, PhD, Trillium Research Scientist Title: Preclinical Characterization of TTI-281, a Novel, Orally Bioavailable BET Inhibitor: Predictive Biomarker Identification and Combination Treatment Analysis Session Name: 802. Chemical Biology and Experimental Therapeutics: Poster III Date and Time: Dec. 5, 2016, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. PT Location: San Diego Convention Center, Hall GH, San Diego

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program, SIRPaFc (TTI-621), is a fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1). It is designed to act as a soluble decoy receptor, preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory ("do not eat") signal. Neutralization of the inhibitory CD47 signal enables the activation of macrophage anti-tumor effects by pro-phagocytic ("eat") signals. A Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT02663518) evaluating SIRPaFc is ongoing in advanced hematologic malignancies, and a second Phase 1 trial is underway in solid tumors (NCT02890368). Trillium also has a proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, using unique fluorine chemistry, which permits the creation of new chemical entities from validated drugs and drug candidates with improved pharmacological properties. Stemming from this platform, the company's most advanced preclinical program is an orally-available bromodomain inhibitor, followed by an epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist with increased uptake in the brain. In addition, a number of compounds directed at undisclosed immuno-oncology targets are currently in the discovery phase.

