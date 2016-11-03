Former CFO Shelley Margetson Elevated to Chief Operating Officer



UTRECHT, The Netherlands, 2016-11-03 12:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative bispecific antibody therapeutics, today announced the appointment of John Crowley as Chief Financial Officer. In this position, Mr. Crowley will lead Merus' finance function reporting to Dr. Ton Logtenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Merus. He will be based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Former Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Shelley Margetson has been elevated to Chief Operating Officer.



"John brings strong financial acumen, global biotech operational experience and leadership capabilities to Merus during an important time in the Company's evolution," said Dr. Logtenberg. "We look forward to his contributions as a member of the executive leadership team as we expand our US footprint, and execute our development strategy for our Biclonics platform."



Dr. Logtenberg continued, "I would also like to thank Shelley for her exceptional performance as our Chief Financial Officer and her critical role in our successful initial public offering on the NASDAQ exchange last May. Her high degree of performance and commitment fully justifies her new role."



"I am excited to join Merus at its current phase of development and to work closely with its global executive team," said Mr. Crowley. "The Company has made significant progress in advancing its two lead compounds into the clinic, establishing collaborations with international companies and successfully completing a public offering to support the development of its clinical programs. I look forward to helping to navigate the Company towards its next milestones."



Mr. Crowley has over 20 years of global biotechnology financial and operational experience. Most recently, he served as Corporate Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer of Charles River Laboratories. Previously, he served as the Vice President, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and held senior corporate finance positions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Sunovian Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Mr. Crowley is a Certified Public Accountant and graduated Summa Cum Laude from Babson College with B.S. degrees in both Economics and Accountancy.



About Merus N.V. Merus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative full length human bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics®. Biclonics® are based on the full-length IgG format, are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. Merus' lead bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in Europe as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors. Merus' second bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-117, is being developed in a Phase 1/ 2 clinical trial in patients with acute myeloid leukemia. The Company also has a pipeline of proprietary bispecific antibody candidates in preclinical development, including MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors, and Biclonics® designed to bind to various combinations of immunomodulatory molecules, including PD-1 and PD-L1.



Contacts: Merus N.V. Shelley Margetson - s.margetson@merus.nl +31 (0)30 253 8800



Argot Partners Kimberly Minarovich - kimberly@argotpartners.com 1-212-600-1902