What's Hurting GoPro's Stock?GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) fell in after-hours trading by six percent, due to an expected third-quarter report of further sales decline.GPRO stock has recorded three straight quarters of sales decline, and market forecasters don't expect that to change tomorrow when GoPro releases its third-quarter report for this year.This year has been a rough one for GPRO stock. Since the summer of 2015, GoPro has.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...