StorageCraft announces global launch of new data analytics, backup and recovery solution

Intelligent solution allows companies to protect data most important to them

DRAPER, Utah, Nov. 3, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Not all data is equal. So, why should businesses pay to protect data they don't need?

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20130501/LA05735LOGO

StorageCraft® Technology Corp. today announced that the recently acquired sophisticated data analytics technology from Gillware Online Backup is available globally. Thissolution, now called StorageCraft File Backup and Recovery with Backup Analyzer, uses analytics to identify the data that should be backed up and the data that should not, resulting in an intelligent tiered data architecture thatprovides rapid access to mission-critical information.

"We acquired Gillware technology not just for the file based backup technology, but also due to the advanced data analytics capability built into that offering. Integrating its data analytics capabilities into the StorageCraft global cloud infrastructure is an immediate priority for us to realize the full potential of this acquisition. We committed to a November global release, and the fact that our engineers were able to launch such a powerful tool in that short timeframe is a reflection of their commitment and capabilities," said Jawaad Tariq, StorageCraft's vice president of engineering.

StorageCraft File Backup and Recovery with Backup Analyzer reduces costs associated with backup and storage and saves precious time during the all-important recovery process by providing rapid access to mission-critical information, which allows organizations of all sizes to more efficiently protect their data while enhancing their profit margins by jettisoning high storage costs and ensuring immediate recovery.

With StorageCraft File Backup and Recovery with Backup Analyzer, users can:

Efficiently manage the backup and recovery process with a web-based interface for centralized installation, deployment, configuration, monitoring and reporting.

Intelligently decide what data to backup or not to backup with the powerful Backup Analyzer.

Selectively deploy the protection level that makes the most sense for different data types.

Quickly execute recovery of critical data without the need to sort through unnecessary files.

Ideal Computer Systems in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has been using the intelligent backup and disaster recovery solution for more than three years. "Data protection is one of the most, if not the most important, task that we face. StorageCraft File Backup and Recovery with Backup Analyzer is a business continuity solution that allows us to easily overcome this challenge and provides peace of mind because we know that the data most important to us is backed up and can be reliably and quickly recovered," said Bill Hall, support and implementation manager at Ideal.

IT professionals can learn more about StorageCraft File Backup and Recovery with Backup Analyzer at http://goto.storagecraft.com/data-analytics-file-based-backup.html. IT service providers can also learn how to become a member of the award-winning and recently revamped StorageCraft Partner Network at https://www.storagecraft.com/partnerships.

In addition to today's global launch, the company recently signed a distribution agreement with Exablox and announced that it will soon release a cloud backup and recovery solution for Microsoft® Office 365®, Google Apps, Salesforce.com® and Box. The company's fast-paced activities and innovative product line have not gone unnoticed by IT channel experts. In the past two months, StorageCraft was named a Best of VMworld Gold Winner for Data Protection and CEO Matt Medeiros was recognized as the No. 1 Top Innovator in the IT Channel by CRN.

About StorageCraft Technology Corp.

The StorageCraft family of companies, founded in 2003, provides best-in-class backup, disaster recovery, system migration and data protection solutions for servers, desktops and laptops. StorageCraft delivers software products that reduce downtime, improve security and stability for systems and data, and lower the total cost of ownership. For more information, visitwww.storagecraft.com.

StorageCraft and ShadowProtect are trademarks of StorageCraft Technology Corp. Other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Brad Thomas

StorageCraft

801-871-2913

brad.thomas@storagecraft.com