Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Corporate Reputation of Pharma Industry The Patient Perspective in 2015 Spain Edition" report to their offering.

This report is based on the findings of a November 2015-January 2016 survey exploring the views of 108 patient groups based in Spain in 2015, focusing on differing medical specialties. The report provides feedback on the corporate reputation of the Spanish pharma industry during 2015, as well as the performance of 14 pharma companies for six key indicators that influence corporate reputation. Results are compared with those of the previous year.

The report also offers, as case studies, survey responses from two companies, AbbVie Spain and Novartis Spain. These companies explain what they are doing on the subject of global patient centricity, and comment about their relationships with patient groups.

Company Background Information

Annual revenue (latest-available year), comprising amount in currency, as quoted by the profiled company itself. Increase in revenue over the previous year or decrease in revenue.

The profiled company's main treatment subject areas (and areas of R&D).

A mission statement from the profiled company.

How the Company Has Performed At Six Indicators of Corporate Reputation

The profiled company's performance at the six indicators of corporate reputation in 2015, according to the Spanish patient groups familiar with the company.

The profiled company's performance at the six indicators of corporate reputation, according to the Spanish patient groups that have worked with the company.

How the profiled company performed among Spanish patient groups for different therapy areas, compared with the company's global averages for Spanish patient groups in 2015.

How the Company Ranks For Corporate Reputation Compared With Other Companies

The profiled company's rankings among Spanish patient groups in 2015 for the six indicators of corporate reputation, compared with 13 other companies.

The profiled company's rankings worldwide in 2015 for the six indicators of corporate reputation, compared with 47 other companies.

Profile of the Patient Groups Familiar with the Company

Other companies that partner with a significant number of the profiled company's partner patient groups.

The countries of the patient groups familiar with the profiled company.

Companies Mentioned

AbbVie

AstraZeneca

B-MS

Bayer

Boehringer Ingelheim

Eli Lilly

GSK Janssen

Gilead Sciences

Merck Co (US)

Novartis

Pfizer

Roche

Sanofi



View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161103005697/en/

