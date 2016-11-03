MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today issued its 2017 funding calendar, which provides optional announcement dates for Reference Notes® securities and announcement and auction dates for Reference Bills® securities. The 2017 funding calendar is available on the Debt Securities page of the company's website.

On the Reference Notes announcement dates set forth on Freddie Mac's 2017 Funding Calendar, Freddie Mac will announce whether it plans to issue a Reference Notes security. If a Reference Notes security will be issued, Freddie Mac also will provide relevant transaction information. Reference Notes issuances may vary in size and frequency based on the company's funding needs or market demands.

The company's 2017 Funding Calendar provides announcement and auction dates for Reference Bills securities with maturities of one year or less. Reference Bills auctions will be optional each week, occurring on Mondays. If Monday is a holiday, the auction will occur on the next business day. Reference Bills auction announcements will occur in the mornings on the day the auctions will be held. All Reference Bills auctions will close at 9:45 AM Eastern time (ET) unless otherwise stated.

This announcement is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any of these securities. Any such offering will be made by an offering circular and, in the case of Reference Notes securities, the applicable pricing supplement.

