ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- What's the leading cloud computing solution in 2016?

Ventana Research® has selected ADP® DataCloud, as the recipient of the Cloud Computing award in the Business Technology Innovation category of its 2016 Technology Innovation Awards.

The annual Ventana Research Technology Innovation Awards identify and honor technologies that have had or have the potential to deliver the most striking positive impact on business. Ventana Research also recognizes pioneering vendors whose advancements in technology help drive change and increase value for organizations worldwide.

The business and technology awards program is among the largest in the industry, with 30 award categories. Recipients were selected based upon each company's contributions in a specific business and/or IT category, and the extent to which they do or will help organizations innovate or enhance the productivity and outcomes of business or IT processes.

"ADP DataCloud was selected for the Innovation Award for the overall scope of its cloud computing solution. It brings insights by applying analytics on its Big Data technology that utilizes aggregated and anonymized HR and payroll data from 30 million U.S. payroll recipients," said Mark Smith, CEO and chief research officer of Ventana Research. "Congratulations to ADP for its Cloud Computing Award and for providing organizations with data that can reveal workforce trends and provide deeper insights to make human capital management a reality."

"ADP is honored to be recognized for helping organizations achieve deeper insights that enable smarter decision-making," said Stuart Sackman, ADP corporate vice president, Global Product and Technology. "Our goal is to continue to help business leaders and human resource professionals unlock the power of their organizations by leveraging ADP's Big Data. With the actionable insights gained from our Benchmarking and Turnover Probability solutions powered by the ADP DataCloud, businesses can enhance productivity, talent development and retention."

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

Powerful technology plus a human touch. Companies of all types and sizes around the world rely on ADP's cloud software and expert insights to help unlock the potential of their people. HR. Talent. Benefits. Payroll. Compliance. Working together to build a better workforce. For more information, visit ADP.com.

About Ventana Research

Ventana Research is an authoritative and respected benchmark business technology research and advisory services firm. It provides insight and guidance on mainstream and disruptive technologies through a unique set of research-based offerings including benchmark research and technology evaluation assessments, education workshops and research and advisory services, such as Ventana On-Demand. Ventana Research's guidance is rooted in rigorous research-based benchmarking of people, processes, information and technology across business and IT functions in every industry. The company combines this benchmark research with its market coverage and in-depth knowledge of technology providers to deliver education and expertise to its clients, helping them increase the value they derive from technology investments while reducing time, cost and risk. To learn how Ventana Research advances the maturity of organizations' use of information and technology through benchmark research, education and advisory services, visit www.ventanaresearch.com.

ADP and the ADP logo are registered trademarks of ADP, LLC. ADP A more human resource is a service mark of ADP, LLC. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2016 ADP, LLC. All rights reserved.

ADP-Media

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3075732



Media Contact:



Chris Ashraf

ADP, LLC

973 974-5178

Chris.Ashraf@adp.com



