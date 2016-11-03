PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- BeyondTrust today announced that it has joined the Intel Security Innovation Alliance to begin work on certifying PowerBroker for Windows with McAfee® ePolicy Orchestrator (ePO). The certified integration will link the patented industry leader for least privilege management on Windows with the most advanced, extensible and scalable centralized security management software in the industry. Through its commitment to preventing privilege misuse and stopping unauthorized access, BeyondTrust plans to become fully integrated with McAfee ePO to provide a unified approach to least privilege and endpoint security.

According to the 2016 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, 86% of users have too much access to corporate assets. When a data breach happens as a result of the misuse or abuse of excessive user privileges, the natural reaction for IT is to enhance endpoint protection and remove admin rights. This reaction is designed to stop future attacks on important assets, but often requires multiple tools that don't talk to one another in order to implement. Integrating PowerBroker for Windows with McAfee ePO will help overcome the complexity involved with making these changes and will allow cohesion within a single user interface to manage endpoint and privileged risks.

Integration will address several critical use cases for organizations embracing least privilege:

Deliver a lightweight client that integrates with the existing environment to perform least privilege functions

Provide a single platform for event, policy and reporting of privileged events

Enable the capability to remove administrative rights without impacting the end user's workflow on desktops and servers

Protect against keystroke loggers and password stealing techniques like Pass-the-Hash using a least privileged client to perform application elevation

Audit and report on all privileged and requested privileged activity in accordance with security best practices and regulatory compliance initiatives

"Our customers require cohesive, integrated solutions that cover a broad range of security needs, so we are pleased to see that PowerBroker for Windows will be integrated with McAfee ePO," said DJ Long, head of the Intel Security Innovation Alliance. "We look forward to presenting our customers with this central console for administrative visibility over their security and least privilege environments that helps them better understand and take action against privilege-based risks."

"BeyondTrust is proud to be working towards integration with McAfee ePO, joining the simple, flexible and scalable console of security offering it provides," said Brad Hibbert, Chief Technology Officer, BeyondTrust. "Our commitment to stopping privilege misuse and unauthorized access fits perfectly into the mission of McAfee ePO, and we look forward to providing our leading protection more broadly than we have to this point."

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is a global information security software company that helps organizations prevent cyber attacks and unauthorized data access due to privilege abuse. Our solutions give you the visibility to confidently reduce risks and the control to take proactive, informed action against data breach threats. And because threats can come from anywhere, we built a platform that unifies the most effective technologies for addressing both internal and external risk: Privileged Access Management and Vulnerability Management. Our solutions grow with your needs, making sure you maintain control no matter where your company goes. BeyondTrust's security solutions are trusted by over 4,000 customers worldwide, including half of the Fortune 100. To learn more about BeyondTrust, please visit www.beyondtrust.com.

