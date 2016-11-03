RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, will be in Richmond on Friday to attend the 2016 Petro-Canada Sport Leadership sportive Conference and Awards Gala.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
DATE:Friday, November 4, 2016
TIME:6:30 p.m.
PLACE:Sheraton Vancouver Airport7551 Westminster HighwayRichmond, British Columbia
Stay Connected
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Flickr.
Contacts:
Ashley Michnowski
Press Secretary
Office of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough
Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities
613-697-8016
ashley.michnowski@canada.ca
Media Relations
Canadian Heritage
819-994-9101
1-866-569-6155
PCH.media-media.PCH@Canada.ca