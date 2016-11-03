TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Alexandria Minerals Corporation (TSX VENTURE: AZX)(FRANKFURT: A9D)(OTC PINK: ALXDF) ("AZX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Priya Patil to the Company's Board of Directors, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Ms. Patil brings to Alexandria over 20 years senior executive experience in the financial services industry as an investment banker and finance attorney. She was most recently Head of Diversified Industries responsible for business development at the Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. In this role, she primarily advised corporate boards and management teams as well as pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity funds on IPO strategies for their investee companies. Her investment banking experience prior to the TMX Group includes Managing Director and founding partner at PI Financial Corp. relating to their expansion into Eastern Canada and as the Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking at Loewen, Ondaatje, McCutcheon Limited.

Eric Owens, President and CEO of Alexandria Minerals, states, "On behalf of our Board, we welcome Priya to our team. She will augment our strong board by bringing considerable integrity, creativity, business acumen, investment banking experience, as well as strength of conviction and professionalism. We are pleased that she is joining us."

Preceding her investment banking roles, Ms. Patil worked as an attorney through much of her early career with General Motors; GMP & Dundee Securities; and the Global General Counsel for Breakwater Resources Ltd. In Palo Alto, California, she worked as a finance attorney with Brobeck, Phleger & Harrison LLP.

Ms. Patil obtained a J.D. (cum laude) from the University of Ottawa and B.Sc. (Honours) in Statistics and Computer Science from University of Bombay. She holds ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Director obtained at the Rotman School of Management of the University of Toronto. She is a member of the Ontario and California Bars and various professional associations.

She has served on not-for-profit boards, including The Indus Entrepreneur and the YWCA. Currently, she serves on the boards of the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) and the Advisory Committee of the DMZ of Ryerson University.

About Alexandria Minerals Corporation

Alexandria Minerals Corporation is a Toronto-based junior gold exploration and development company with strategic properties located in the world-class mining districts of Val d'Or, Quebec, Red Lake, Ontario and Snow Lake-Flin Flon, Manitoba. Alexandria's focus is on its flagship property, the large Cadillac Break Property package in Val d'Or, which hosts important, near-surface, gold resources along the prolific, gold-producing Cadillac Break, all of which have significant growth potential.

WARNING: This News Release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing of completion of the Private Placement, the use of proceeds of the Private Placement and receipt of regulatory approval of the Private Placement. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Alexandria Minerals Corporation relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements.

