

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures nudged higher Thursday morning. taking back significant losses in the wake of yesterday's massive U.S. inventories build.



WIT oil was up 28 cents to $45.61 a barrel, rising from its lowest since late September.



In economic news, US productivity jumped at an annual 3.1% pace in the three months covering July through September.



Bank of England policymakers voted unanimously to keep its key interest rate and asset purchase programme unchanged on Thursday.



The bank raised both its growth projection and inflation forecasts as the depreciation of sterling lifted import prices, while boosting exports.



