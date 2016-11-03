Ultra Low-Noise, Low-Power, Miniature MEMS microphone for Hearing Aid Applications

InvenSense, Inc. (NYSE:INVN), a leading provider of MEMS sensor platforms, and Sonion, the global leader in micro acoustic and micro mechanical technologies and solutions for hearing instruments, in-ear earphones and specialty headsets, today announced the release of the O-series MEMS microphone in 2 very small form factors: O8 (8mm³) and O11 (11mm³). The new O-series, which has been designed specifically for hearing aids, provides superior sound quality with very high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), increased overload margin for extended dynamic range, and very low-power optimized for 0.9V operation. The O-series products offer hearing aid manufacturers greater flexibility in hearing aid design.

The O-series, which will begin to ship in volume in January 2017, is designed to meet the stringent directionality requirements of hearing aids. In Sonion's dedicated manufacturing facilities the O series microphone sensitivity is precisely trimmed to the required sensitivity. This tight sensitivity distribution eliminates the need for sensitivity calibration between two microphones in a hearing aid. Combining this with low-humidity drift and long term stability of the O-series MEMS microphone, enables a perfectly stable directional system. With this ground breaking performance the O-series sets a new standard for MEMS microphones for hearing aids and is expected to be the microphone of choice for future designs.

"Our continued collaboration with Sonion is key to InvenSense's strategy of bringing our micromechanical technologies and solutions for hearing instruments to market," said Behrooz Abdi, president and CEO, InvenSense. "As a leading provider of Sound solutions for consumer electronic and industrial applications, InvenSense is committed to partnership with Sonion to develop technology to meet the stringent requirements of the Hearing Aid industry."

"By adding this next generation of MEMS microphones to our already very strong electret microphone portfolio, we exemplify our commitment to provide customers with the broadest range of products for the hearing aid market," said Jørn Mørkeberg, CEO, Sonion.

For information about the new O-series from Sonion, please visit www.sonion.com/oseries. For additional information about InvenSense Sound devices, please visit https://www.invensense.com/technology/sound/ or contact InvenSense Sales at sales@invensense.com.

About InvenSense

InvenSense, Inc. (NYSE: INVN) is the world's leading provider of MEMS sensor platforms. InvenSense's vision of Sensing Everything targets the consumer electronics and industrial markets with integrated Motion and Sound solutions. Our solutions combine MEMS (micro electrical mechanical systems) sensors, such as accelerometers, gyroscopes, compasses, and microphones with proprietary algorithms and firmware that intelligently process, synthesize, and calibrate the output of sensors, maximizing performance and accuracy. InvenSense's motion tracking, audio and location platforms, and services can be found in Mobile, Wearables, Smart Home, Industrial, Automotive, and IoT products. InvenSense is headquartered in San Jose, California and has offices worldwide. For more information, go to www.invensense.com and http://www.coursaretail.com.

About Sonion

Since 1974, Sonion's components and solutions have contributed to improving the quality of life of the hearing impaired. We do this by developing, manufacturing and providing solutions with our products to our customers, who manufacture hearing aids, in-ear earphones and hearables/wearables.

Sonion's comprehensive product portfolio is a culmination of our dedication to micro-miniaturization, improving performance and exceptional quality. Our highest priority at Sonion is to support our customers in every aspect, from the initial concepts, to design and then to mass production.

Sonion is a growing force of 4500 committed employees working from sites in Denmark, Poland, the Netherlands, USA, China, the Philippines and Vietnam. The Sonion Group is owned by Novo A/S.

More information can be found at www.sonion.com.

