International Flavors Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Fragrance Resources.

Founded in 1987, Fragrance Resources is a privately-held, family-owned fragrance company. For almost 30 years, it has distinguished itself with exceptional creative talent and quality service to faster-growing regional customers. The company has facilities in Germany, North America, France, and China.

"IFF's Vision 2020 business strategy is well-served with this highly-complementary bolt-on acquisition, helping us to win where we compete in key fragrance markets and categories as we look to accelerate growth," said IFF Chairman and CEO Andreas Fibig. "With our shared values and a passion for our people, products, and customers, Fragrance Resources will be a strong addition to IFF."

Nicolas Mirzayantz, Group President, Fragrances, added "Since 1987, the Fragrance Resources team has been a key player in faster-growing specialty fine fragrances an important growth category. The addition of this outstanding company into the IFF family will help us strengthen our position in strategic areas and further penetrate the critical and accelerating regional customer base that we see as the engine of growth. We look forward to welcoming the Fragrance Resources family into ours."

The transaction, funded from existing resources, is expected to add approximately $75 million in revenue and be modestly EPS accretive-both in 2017-excluding transaction costs. Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The completion of this transaction is subject to clearance by the relevant regulatory authorities and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Until the transaction closes, which is expected to occur during January 2017, Fragrance Resources and IFF will operate as separate companies.

Meet IFF

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF) is a leading innovator of sensorial experiences that move the world. At the heart of our company, we are fueled by a sense of discovery, constantly asking "what if?". That passion for exploration drives us to co-create unique products that consumers taste, smell, or feel in fine fragrances and beauty, detergents and household goods, as well as beloved foods and beverages. Our 6,700 team members globally take advantage of leading consumer insights, research and development, creative expertise, and customer intimacy to develop differentiated offerings for consumer products. Learn more at www.iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

