KIRKLAND, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Nytec, a full service design, engineering, and manufacturing management consulting firm providing end-to-end solutions and resources to make on-demand consumer lifestyle products a reality, announced today that it has won the Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2016, for its innovative Audiowear product concept. The Red Dot Award is one of the largest and most prestigious product design awards in the world.

Audiowear is a unique flexible audio device that allows users to wear it as an on-ears headphones, or use it as portable stereo speakers. It was created as an answer for a mobile lifestyle that is gaining more and more popularity. Digital nomads influenced the trend to limit objects we possess and focus on their utility and good fit to their particular way of life. The product concept called into question the need of giving audio devices a hi-tech look while taking a huge step towards fashion-forward technology.

"Winning the Red Dot Award: Design Concept is a true honor and complete validation of the talent on our design team," said Richard Lerz, CEO, Nytec. "Vince Ball, our VP of Product Innovation, and his team James Tsai, Malgorzata Blachnicka, Ryan Smalley and Kevin Doan did an amazing job and we are honored to win this award."

Participants from across the world submitted 4,698 products concepts for the Red Dot: Design Concept 2016 Awards. Winning concepts were selected based on innovation, functionality, quality, ergonomics, and durability.

"Each of the winning concepts represents a significant achievement on the part of the designer. The adjudication process is a particularly demanding one, with each concept subjected to intense scrutiny led by a critical set of jury members," articulated Ken Koo as he spoke of the adjudication process. "Only 6 percent of all entries were awarded a Red Dot this year, making each awarded concept an outstanding feat of accomplishment."

About the Red Dot Design Award

In order to appraise the wide scope of design in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award is broken down into the three distinct disciplines: the Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. The Red Dot Award is organised by the Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in Essen, Germany. With more than 17,000 entries in 2015 alone, it is one of the largest competitions in the world. It was in 1955 that a jury convened for the first time to assess the best designs of the day. The name and brand of the award were developed in the 1990s by Red Dot CEO, Professor Dr. Peter Zec. Since then the sought-after "Red Dot" is the revered international seal of outstanding design quality. Further information: www.red-dot.org.

ABOUT NYTEC, INC.

Nytec is an award-winning, integrated consulting firm with over 40 years of proven success turning ideas into real, first-of-a-kind, lifestyle technology products for tier-one global and Fortune 500 companies. Nytec's world-class designers, engineers, and manufacturing experts specialize in translating complex problems, anchored around delivering the ultimate user experience into compelling, simple solutions that span hardware, software and services. With a global footprint of dedicated employees, Nytec's industry-leading Client Services Division provides customizable talent solutions to satisfy any staffing requirements, either onsite, offsite, or project based. Nytec is also able to manage highly complex projects end-to-end at their Product Innovation Center, equipped with cutting-edge design and engineering labs.¿Nytec's unique business model and sophisticated facilities allow clients to push beyond the boundaries of technology, and creatively solve challenges across design, firmware, electrical and mechanical initiatives to engineer complete solutions. With offices around the world, Nytec teams work seamlessly with a vast portfolio of trusted manufacturing partners, to ensure every detail is refined, from start-to-finish, creating exceptional design, execution, and quality. Nytec's integrated end-to-end management approach delivers the right product, with the right experience, at the right time. For more information please visit http://www.Nytec.com or call +1.425.968.5715.

