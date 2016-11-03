Further validation of Zucara's lead drug candidate and in vivo studies are ongoing. The company will be seeking Series A funding in early 2017 to take the company through clinical trials which are expected to start in 2018.

About Zucara Therapeutics Inc.

Zucara Therapeutics, a spin-off of The Centre for Drug Research and Development (CDRD) and MaRS Innovation (MI), is developing the first drug therapy to prevent hypoglycemia in people with diabetes. The Company's first-in-class therapeutic is aimed at inhibiting a hormone in the pancreas called somatostatin, which does not function properly in Type 1 diabetes. Preventing hypoglycemia will dramatically change diabetes disease management, improving both patient health and quality of life. www.zucara.ca

About Accel-Rx

Accel-Rx is Canada's health innovation accelerator fund providing seed capital and expertise to promising early-stage companies developing therapeutics, diagnostics and medical devices in order to help them grow and scale. Our rigorous screening process and funding match requirement provides validation for our investments while our custom programs and resources give our companies the best chance of success.

Accel-Rx provides seed funding together with founding partner, BDC Capital, and is a federal Centre of Excellence for Commercialization and Research (CECR). To learn more, visit us at www.accel-rx.com or follow us on Twitter at @Accel_Rx.

About The Centre for Drug Research and Development (CDRD)

CDRD is Canada's national drug development and commercialization centre working in partnership with academia, industry, government and foundations. CDRD provides the specialized expertise and infrastructure to identify, validate and advance promising discoveries, and transform them into commercially viable investment opportunities for the private sector -- and ultimately into new therapies for patients. Canada's Networks of Centres of Excellence Program has recognized CDRD as a Centre of Excellence for Commercialization and Research (CECR). www.cdrd.ca

About MaRS Innovation

MaRS Innovation (MI) is the commercialization agent for 15 of Ontario's leading academic institutions. It provides investors and licensees with a single point to access the technology assets emerging from MI's members, who receive over a billion dollars in annual research and development funding. Supported by the Government of Canada through the Networks of Centres of Excellence, by the Government of Ontario through the Ontario Centres of Excellence, Ministry of Research, Innovation and Science, and by its members, MI is a transformational partnership that turns research strengths into commercial opportunities through industry partnerships, licensing and company creation. Follow us on Twitter @marsinnovation.

For additional information, please contact:

Julia White

Manager, Communications

CDRD

Direct: 604-827-1226

Email: jwhite@cdrd.ca



Elayne Wandler

Director, Partnerships & Programs

Accel-Rx Health Sciences Accelerator

Direct: 778.379.7407

Email: ewandler@accel-rx.com