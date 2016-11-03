

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Donald J. Trump campaign has announced it has raised more than $100M in small dollar donations in October. This massive haul is backed by more than 1.6M small dollar donations, the Campaign said Wednesday. The raised fund is more than 151 percent of what it collected in September.



The Trump's campaign alleged that Hillary Clinton continues to prop up her empty candidacy with money from special interests and Wall Street elites.



'Hitting a 100 million dollar goal in October is an amazing milestone for the campaign as it shows how Mr. Trump's message is resonating with millions of voters across the country. We have seen significant growth in our fundraising online, just as we see growth in our poll numbers. These metrics and others highlight the groundswell of support that will make Donald J. Trump the 45th President of the United States,' said Brad Parscale, Digital Director for Trump.



