IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- ConcertoHealth, the nation's leading provider of healthcare services for complex, frail, elderly, and dual-eligible patients, today announced the appointment of Norris Vivatrat, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Vivatrat will lead ConcertoHealth's clinical operations as it expands its unique care model nationally.

"Dr. Vivatrat has a successful track record leading transformational initiatives for large populations of patients with complex medical and social needs," said Alec Cunningham, ConcertoHealth president and chief executive officer, "In joining our executive team he brings that valuable experience as we continue to redefine excellence in the treatment of vulnerable patient populations."

ConcertoHealth offers a unique care model that goes beyond the scope of traditional primary care services to include hospital-based physicians, nurse case managers, care coordinators, social workers, pharmacists, dieticians, and logistical supports, among others. The ConcertoHealth clinical team delivers care to their patients in any setting -- be it in a ConcertoHealth Care Center, at home, in the hospital, or in an outpatient setting. The company's proprietary population health management technology provides ConcertoHealth's employed physicians, and independent physicians alike, with the tools required to accept accountability for patient outcomes.

About Norris Vivatrat, M.D.

Prior to joining ConcertoHealth, Dr. Vivatrat was Senior National Medical Director, Provider Solutions, for OPTUM Health Solutions Group. While there he was responsible for product development and implementation of population health tools. He has also served as Medical Director, Population Health for Monarch HealthCare, where he oversaw health outcomes and clinical efficiency, as well as developed population health strategies for Medicare Advantage, Medi-Cal and dual-eligible patients. At Monarch HealthCare, Dr. Vivatrat developed and provided oversight to multiple clinical initiatives, including palliative care, disease management, and transitions of care programs credited with improvements in hospitalization rates, health outcomes, and patient satisfaction.

About ConcertoHealth

ConcertoHealth Inc. is a leading provider of primary care and supporting services for complex, frail, elderly, and dual-eligible patients. Committed to operating exclusively in value-based agreements, ConcertoHealth's care model is designed to improve healthcare quality and patient outcomes for vulnerable populations. The ConcertoHealth Care Model delivers a high-touch, personalized experience for patients, a comprehensive patient support system for primary care practices, and a value-based care enabling platform for payors and their provider networks. The company is headquartered in Irvine, Ca. For more information, please visit www.concertohealthcare.com.