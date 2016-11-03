It was only one line in Dominion's quarterly results which revealed information which has not been reported in the media regarding completion of over half a gigawatt of utility-scale solar projects in Utah. The 320 MW-AC Four Brothers and 210 MW Three Cedars projects are some of the largest projects to come online in Utah's booming solar sector, which has come out of obscurity to become one of the nation's leading solar markets this year. During Q2 the mountain state installed 129 MW-DC of solar, but that will be dwarfed when final Q3 numbers come out. Utah has only a voluntary renewable energy goal for its utilities, and such policies have not proved effective as drivers. GTM Research Solar Analyst Colin Smith says that much of what is behind Utah's utility-scale market is PURPA, a 1978 law under ...

