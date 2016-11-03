Global Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market 2016-2026

LONDON, November 3, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator (CFTR) Modulators, Protein Transcription Modulators, Pancreatic Enzyme Products (PEP), Other Therapies
The latest report from business intelligence provider visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global cystic fibrosis market. Visiongain expects the global cystic fibrosis market to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2016 to 2021. The global cystic fibrosis market is estimated to reach $7.7bn by 2021.
Report Scope
•Global Cystic Fibrosis market forecastsfrom 2016-2026
• Cystic Fibrosissubmarket forecastsfrom 2016-2026 covering:
- Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator (CFTR) Modulators
- Protein Transcription Modulators
- Pancreatic Enzyme Products (PEP)
- Other therapies
•Individual drug revenue forecastsfrom 2016-2026 bypharmacological classes:
- Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator (CFTR) Modulators:
• Orkambi
• Kalydeco
• VX-661 + ivacaftor
• Second corrector/VX-661/ivacaftor
- Protein Transcription Modulators
• Pulmozyme
• QR-010
• Translarna
- Pancreatic Enzyme Products (PEP)
• Ceron
- Other therapies
• Cayston
• TOBI
• Revenue forecasts from 2016-2026 and discussion of relevant trends and developments in theleading national cystic fibrosis market
• Analysis of thekey factors driving growthin the global, regional and country level of the Cystic Fibrosis Market from 2016-2026
•Patent and clinical trials informationof the marketed and pipeline products for cystic fibrosis
• The dynamic ofpricing, patient share and market shareof the leading cystic fibrosis drugs in the US and Europe
• Discussion on selectedleading companiesmarketing and developing cystic fibrosis drugs:
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- Roche
- AbbVie
- Gilead Sciences
- Novartis
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the Cystic Fibrosis Market and leading companies. You find data, trends and predictions.
List of Companies and Organisations:
AbbVie
Aradigm
Aurora Biosciences
Bayer
Celtaxsys
Chiesi
Chugai Pharmaceutical Co.
Concert Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Demegen
EmphyCorp
EryDel
FDA
Genentech
Genkyotex
Gilead
InDex Pharmaceutials
ManRos Therapeutics
NanoBio
NICE
NIH
Novartis
Novoteris
Ocean Therapeutics
OrPro Therapeutics
Polydex Pharmaceuticals
ProQR Therapeutics
Pulmatrix
Roche
Shire
Teva
The University of Iowa
The University of Wisconsin
The University of Wisconsin System
UCB
University of Maryland
Vectura
Vertex Pharmaceuticals
ViroChem Pharma
XOMA
