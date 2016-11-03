Global Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market 2016-2026

LONDON, November 3, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator (CFTR) Modulators, Protein Transcription Modulators, Pancreatic Enzyme Products (PEP), Other Therapies

The latest report from business intelligence provider visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global cystic fibrosis market. Visiongain expects the global cystic fibrosis market to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2016 to 2021. The global cystic fibrosis market is estimated to reach $7.7bn by 2021.

Report Scope

•Global Cystic Fibrosis market forecastsfrom 2016-2026

• Cystic Fibrosissubmarket forecastsfrom 2016-2026 covering:

- Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator (CFTR) Modulators

- Protein Transcription Modulators

- Pancreatic Enzyme Products (PEP)

- Other therapies

•Individual drug revenue forecastsfrom 2016-2026 bypharmacological classes:

- Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator (CFTR) Modulators:

• Orkambi

• Kalydeco

• VX-661 + ivacaftor

• Second corrector/VX-661/ivacaftor

- Protein Transcription Modulators

• Pulmozyme

• QR-010

• Translarna

- Pancreatic Enzyme Products (PEP)

• Ceron

- Other therapies

• Cayston

• TOBI

• Revenue forecasts from 2016-2026 and discussion of relevant trends and developments in theleading national cystic fibrosis market

• Analysis of thekey factors driving growthin the global, regional and country level of the Cystic Fibrosis Market from 2016-2026

•Patent and clinical trials informationof the marketed and pipeline products for cystic fibrosis

• The dynamic ofpricing, patient share and market shareof the leading cystic fibrosis drugs in the US and Europe

• Discussion on selectedleading companiesmarketing and developing cystic fibrosis drugs:

- Vertex Pharmaceuticals

- Roche

- AbbVie

- Gilead Sciences

- Novartis

List of Companies and Organisations:

AbbVie

Aradigm

Aurora Biosciences

Bayer

Celtaxsys

Chiesi

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co.

Concert Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Demegen

EmphyCorp

EryDel

FDA

Genentech

Genkyotex

Gilead

InDex Pharmaceutials

ManRos Therapeutics

NanoBio

NICE

NIH

Novartis

Novoteris

Ocean Therapeutics

OrPro Therapeutics

Polydex Pharmaceuticals

ProQR Therapeutics

Pulmatrix

Roche

Shire

Teva

The University of Iowa

The University of Wisconsin

The University of Wisconsin System

UCB

University of Maryland

Vectura

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

ViroChem Pharma

XOMA

