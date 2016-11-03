Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 October 2016 its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets

Sberbank 11.62 Lukoil 10.62 PZU 6.47 Turkiye Halk Bankasi 4.80 Magnit 4.05 Novatek 4.02 Tatneft Pao 3.12 Phosagro 3.03 Dogus Otomotiv 2.97 LSR 2.86

The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 October 2016 was as follows: