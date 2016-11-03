sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, November 3

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 October 2016 its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets

Sberbank11.62
Lukoil10.62
PZU6.47
Turkiye Halk Bankasi4.80
Magnit4.05
Novatek4.02
Tatneft Pao3.12
Phosagro3.03
Dogus Otomotiv2.97
LSR2.86

The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 October 2016 was as follows:

Russia Total64.19
Turkey Total16.29
Poland Total14.25
Romania Total3.76
Other European Total3.15
Czech rep Total2.50
Greece Total1.72
Kazakhstan Total0.57
Cash & Equivalents-6.43

© 2016 PR Newswire