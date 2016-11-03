Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, November 3
Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 October 2016 its ten largest investments were as follows:
% of Total Assets
|Sberbank
|11.62
|Lukoil
|10.62
|PZU
|6.47
|Turkiye Halk Bankasi
|4.80
|Magnit
|4.05
|Novatek
|4.02
|Tatneft Pao
|3.12
|Phosagro
|3.03
|Dogus Otomotiv
|2.97
|LSR
|2.86
The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 October 2016 was as follows:
|Russia Total
|64.19
|Turkey Total
|16.29
|Poland Total
|14.25
|Romania Total
|3.76
|Other European Total
|3.15
|Czech rep Total
|2.50
|Greece Total
|1.72
|Kazakhstan Total
|0.57
|Cash & Equivalents
|-6.43