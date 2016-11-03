A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "bbb+" of The Oriental Insurance Company Limited (Oriental) (India). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The rating affirmations reflect Oriental's strong risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), supported by an underwriting leverage that is low among the major non-life insurers in India.

An offsetting rating factor is Oriental's poor operating performance. While Oriental continues to generate positive overall results, its pretax margin has declined as a result of continued poor underwriting results and lower market investment yields. Furthermore, Oriental's capital position is exposed to stock market volatility, as fair value reserves represent 72% of Oriental's capital position. As of March 2016, this resulted in a 9% decline in Oriental's capital position, although there has been some recovery since then.

Positive rating actions are unlikely. Negative rating actions could occur from a material decline in risk-adjusted capitalization due to deterioration in Oriental's operating performance or large, unfavorable movements in its equity portfolio.

