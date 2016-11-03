sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 03.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,222 Euro		-0,02
-8,26 %
WKN: A0X9D0 ISIN: US55973B1026 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNUM HUNTER RESOURCES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MAGNUM HUNTER RESOURCES CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MAGNUM HUNTER RESOURCES CORPORATION
MAGNUM HUNTER RESOURCES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MAGNUM HUNTER RESOURCES CORPORATION0,222-8,26 %