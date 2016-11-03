NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- The Muse, the most trusted and beloved career destination for Millennials and beyond, helping over 50 million people every year advance in their careers, today announced the addition of key members to its leadership team: Sharon Feder as chief content officer and Owen Adams as senior vice president, Product. These appointments follow the recently announced arrival of Kara Walsh as chief marketing officer.

Faced with rapid growth and increasing market demand for its industry-leading career resources, The Muse recognized the need to expand its leadership team to drive key initiatives and continue meeting the dynamic needs of today's job candidates and employers. In appointing Feder, Adams and Walsh, the company benefits from three proven leaders in content, product and marketing innovation.

"The main goal of The Muse is to transform the way people look for jobs, and how companies find the candidates that can bring immediate success to their organizations. Key to achieving this objective is ensuring we have the best resources in place, hiring talented individuals who are not only the best at what they do, but also share our mission," said Kathryn Minshew, founder and CEO of The Muse. "We are pleased to welcome Sharon, Owen and Kara to the team. All accomplished experts in their respective fields, they will be integral to developing our cutting-edge content and technology, and ensuring we get our message out to those jobseekers and employers who need it most."

Sharon Feder, Chief Content Officer

Focused on growing editorial operations for The Muse and working across the company to build and scale new offerings, including video and branded content, Sharon Feder is chief content officer of The Muse. Prior to joining the company, she served as chief digital officer of Watch Entertainment, Rachael Ray's parent company, helping to manage Ray's portfolio of businesses across media, manufacturing and philanthropy. Feder was previously chief operating officer of Mashable, shaping its community management offering and branded content, in addition to serving as publisher, managing editor and features editor. Feder received a bachelor's degree in communications from the State University of New York at New Paltz.

Owen Adams, Senior Vice President, Product

In his role as senior vice president, Product for The Muse, Owen Adams leads product management and design. He brings to the company extensive experience building successful products and teams in environments ranging from early-stage startups to large public companies. Most recently, he led product, design and analytics at Wikia, the world's largest entertainment fan site. Adams began his career at Intuit, driving improvement and growth on a range of business lines, including TurboTax and QuickBooks. He has also led product design and analytics teams at companies including BitTorrent, Kodak Gallery, EmpowHER and Brickfish. He studied psychology at the University of Arizona.

Kara Walsh, Chief Marketing Officer

As chief marketing officer of The Muse, Kara Walsh leads a team responsible for the company's brand, growth and engagement for both the B2C and B2B sides of the business. A well-rounded marketer, Walsh came to The Muse with more than 20 years of experience in marketing leadership and general management roles at digital companies including Kapow, Rewards Network and Metromix LLC, and having served as an advisor to several high-growth startups. She began her marketing career in brand management at Coca-Cola, headed customer loyalty efforts at British Sky Broadcasting and led the transition to digital at Village Voice Media. Walsh earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematical sciences from Clemson University and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

As The Muse strives to remain an invaluable resource for people at all stages of their careers, and a trusted partner helping companies attract the best candidates, Feder, Adams and Walsh will be integral in the company's ongoing growth strategy. Committed to investing in its own people and fostering an exceptional team, The Muse is currently hiring for a wide range of positions in Sales, Marketing, Account Management, Engineering and more. Additional information about The Muse's employment opportunities can be accessed at: https://www.themuse.com/jobs/c-themuse-jobs.

About The Muse

The Muse is the most trusted career site for Millennials and beyond, changing the way candidates find their ideal jobs and helping employers find their best-fit candidates. Selected by millions as their career platform of choice, The Muse delivers quality advice, skills-building resources, and coaching services to passive and active candidates. Employers rely on The Muse to hire top talent by showcasing their brands and corporate culture, creating authentic and lasting connections with candidates before they even apply.

