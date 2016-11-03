The Industrial Internet Consortium(IIC), the global, member supported organization that promotes the accelerated growth of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), today announced it will collaborate with the IoT Acceleration Consortium (ITAC) to further the development of Internet of Things (IoT) in numerous industries. The goals of the cooperation are to promote the digital economy by preventing fragmentation and to harmonize various aspects of IoT.

Joint activities will include:

Identifying and sharing best practices

Collaborating on test beds and research and development projects

Realizing interoperability by harmonizing architecture and other elements

Collaborating on standardization

Other activities to which both parties agree

"We were delighted to sign the Memorandum of Understanding with the IoT Acceleration Consortium," said Dr. Richard Soley, Executive Director of the Industrial Internet Consortium. "Both consortiums share mutual goals and we look forward to working closely with ITAC on testbeds and research and development projects to advance the adoption of the industrial Internet."

About the IoT Acceleration Consortium

The IoT Acceleration Consortium (ITAC) aims to combine the strengths of government, industry, and academia to build a structure for developing and demonstrating technologies related to the promotion of Internet of Things (IoT). It also aims to create and facilitate new business models. ITAC promotes the development, demonstration, and standardization for IoT-related technologies and the creation of various IoT-related projects and recommendations required to run those projects. For more information, visit http://www.iotac.jp/en/about/.

About Industrial Internet Consortium

The Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC™) is a global, member supported, organization that promotes the accelerated growth of the Industrial Internet of Things by coordinating ecosystem initiatives to securely connect, control and integrate assets and systems of assets with people, processes and data using common architectures, interoperability and open standards to deliver transformational business and societal outcomes across industries and public infrastructure.The Industrial Internet Consortium is managed by the Object Management Group (OMG). For more information, visit www.iiconsortium.org.

