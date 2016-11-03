(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights October 63,416,811 Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares): 63,416,811 Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares): 63,027,755

Previous declaration September 2016

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights September 63,416,811 Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares):

63,416,811 Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares):

63,020,104

French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 475,626,082.50 euros

Registered office: 14-16 rue des Capucines, 75002 Paris, France

Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476

