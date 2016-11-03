MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Due to a technical problem that occurred with our conference calling and webcast provider during this morning's scheduled conference call with analysts, Cogeco Inc. (TSX: CGO) and Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) are rescheduling the conference call to today, Thursday, November 3, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) to answer questions on their financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016.

A live audio webcast will be available on Cogeco's web site at http://corpo.cogeco.com/cgo/en/investors/. The webcast will be available on Cogeco's website for a three-month period. Members of the financial community will be able to access the conference call and ask questions. Media representatives may attend as listeners only.

Please use the following dial-in number to have access to the conference call 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the conference:

Canada/USA Access Number: 1 888 349-9618 Confirmation Code: 5652798

