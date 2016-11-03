According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global construction paints and coatings market is expected to reach USD 81.77 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of almost 6%.

This research report titled 'Global Construction Paints and Coatings Market 2016-2020' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. To calculate the market size, Technavio analysts considered the revenue generated through the sales of paints and coatings for end users such as residential, non-residential, and infrastructure by considering 2015 as the base year.

There is an increasing demand for paints that can protect against harsh weather, dampness, corrosion, fungi, and other destructive or negative influences on the building. Continuous exposure of buildings to heat and rain may substantially damage the buildings. There exists a high demand for paints with functional benefits that can address these problems. Vendors are developing paints and coatings that reflect heat rays from buildings and paints that have antimicrobial and water-resistant properties.

Technavio's chemicals and materialsanalysts categorize the global construction paints and coatings market into three major segments by end user. They are:

Infrastructure

Residential construction

Non-residential construction

Global paints and coatings market for infrastructure

The global paints and coatings market for the infrastructure segment was valued at USD 23 billion in 2015. It is foreseen to reach USD 30.84 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.04%.

The global paints and coatings market for infrastructure development is expected to grow due to increased investments. The global infrastructure market is expected to reach approximately USD 78 trillion during 2014-2025. APAC is the largest market for infrastructure development. It accounts for 60% of the global spending in infrastructure development.

According to Ajay Adikhari, a lead paints, coatings, and pigmentsanalyst from Technavio, "Urbanization and economic growth in the emerging markets such as China and Indonesia will attract investments in infrastructure development. Transportation and manufacturing segments will also witness significant growth as these sectors support consumer goods for transportation and the manufacturing of raw materials."

Global paints and coatings market for residential construction

The global paints and coatings market for the residential construction segment was valued at USD 20.21 billion in 2015. It is foreseen to reach USD 26.82 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.82%

The global paints and coatings market for residential construction can be segmented based on application into:

Remodeling or repainting applications

New construction applications

Increased spending on maintenance and growing disposable incomes in developing regions are the major factors driving the demand for paints and coatings in this market. The residential construction market is highly cyclic in nature. The residential apartments construction market in Australia is driven by low interest rates and growing investors. Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney are experiencing the major growth in this sector.

"The housing starts in Canada grew by 28% in February 2015. The growth from urban apartment construction markets is driving the demand for paints and coatings in the country, especially in Toronto and Vancouver," says Ajay.

Construction paints and coatings market in Americas

The construction paints and coatings market in the Americas was valued at USD 15.9 billion in 2015. It is foreseen to reach USD 19.62 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.29%.

The construction industry is growing at a rapid pace in the US, thereby driving the demand for paints and coatings. Construction spending in the country increased considerably in each quarter in 2014 and in 2015. The construction market in the US is driven by spending on non-residential construction.

In 2015, the total valuation of private construction projects in the US was USD 823 billion, while the total valuation of government non-residential construction was USD 282 billion. The stress of import and decline in housing starts will result in a decline in the costs of housing materials (including paints and coatings) during the forecast period.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

AkzoNobel

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams

