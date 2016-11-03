Technavio's latest report on the global dietary fiber marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2016-2020. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Arushi Thakur, an industry expert Technavio, specializing in research on food sector, says, "There are numerous benefits associated with dietary fibers such as their ability to lower cholesterol levels; reduce the risk of heart diseases, hypertension, obesity, and stroke; prevent colon cancers; and manage chronic diarrhea. Dietary fibers are mainly used by the food and beverage industry, however, during the forecast period, the pharmaceutical industry displays the fastest growing CAGR due to its rapid and high adoption in the pharmaceuticals industry."

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=49548

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top four emerging trends driving the global dietary fiber market according to Technavio food and beverage research analysts are:

Demand for bakery products

Growing popularity of cereal bars among sportspersons and young adults

Introduction of innovative products

Increased awareness of lifestyle diseases

Demand for bakery products

There is an increase in demand for bakery products that contain natural ingredients such as dietary fibers and whole grains. The daily intake recommendations for the consumption of dietary fiber products, which help reduce obesity, maintain optimum blood sugar levels, and help consumers effectively manage their energy levels, will significantly benefit the bakery industry. In addition, dietary fibers in bread and bakery products regulate and support intestinal flora and ease human digestion. This will increase the demand for bakery products, which will help the dietary fiber markets in developed countries slow the market saturation during the forecast period.

Growing popularity of cereal bars among sportspersons and young adults

The major consumers of cereal bars are sportspersons, athletes, and young adults. Healthy snacking is necessary for athletes to perform, and they are required to consume frequent meals throughout the day. Cereal bars are high in fiber and support appetite suppression, enhanced digestive health, and weight management. They are also fortified with omega 3, minerals, and vitamins to provide additional health benefits.

Many people consume cereal bars before a workout in the gym to obtain the energy required for the exercise. For example, the nutrition company, Multipower, formulates cereal bars that are suitable for consumption after workout, before workout, and during workout. "The energy nutrition bars are also a part of wartime food in army regiments owing to their long shelf life and portability," says Arushi.

Introduction of innovative products

The market is seeing the launch of various innovative dietary fiber products aimed at providing appealing and nourishing food to consumers. With the introduction of innovative products in terms of taste, flavor, and variety, manufacturers aim to diversify their offerings. The dietary fiber segment has emerged as an important business segment for manufacturing companies.

For instance, NUTRIOSE dietary fibers are used in beverages and in dairy as it adds extra functional value and optimistic benefits on gut flora. Skimmed milk with NUTRIOSE, which is rich in fibers, significantly claims to meet international fiber consumption recommendation of 30 grams per day. In addition, NUTRIOSE is also used in bakery products, cereal bars, and snacks.

Many foods and beverage companies have also started adopting new strategies that focus on dietary fibers as a way to market their products and brands. This approach is helping these companies gain a competitive edge over others in the market. Food companies are also motivating consumers to make the transition to healthy diets and eating habits by providing dietary fiber products that offer long-term benefits.

Increased awareness of lifestyle diseases

There has been a considerable shift in the lifestyles and diet habits of people over the past two decades. Urbanization and consumerism drove this shift, leading to a rapid rise in the consumption of artificial and synthetic food products. The sedentary lifestyles and a lack of balanced diet have resulted in the increased incidence of lifestyle diseases such as stroke, heart disease, obesity, type two diabetes, and atherosclerosis.

However, people are becoming aware of these problems and, as a result are gradually moving towards products with dietary fiber, which is being promoted as being beneficial beyond offering basic nutrition. These products are purported to provide optimal nutrition and reduce the risk of disease occurrence. The market for dietary fiber is on a rapid rise with more players entering into this space with various value-added offerings. These dietary fibers require fortification with various minerals and vitamins, calcium protein ingredients and are branded accordingly.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Dietary Supplements Market 2015-2019

Global Probiotics Market 2015-2019

Supplements Market in the US 2016-2020

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161103006436/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com