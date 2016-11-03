WEST PALM BEACH, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Innovative Architects has announced the opening of a new location in Florida to better serve the technology and IT needs of local businesses. The new office, located in Suite 300 of the brand new Atrium Building at 324 Datura St. in West Palm Beach, Florida, is slated to open on Dec. 1, 2016.

"West Palm Beach is a prime location in that it provides easy access to multiple markets, and access to a growing technical talent base," said Tim Shine, IA's Chief Information Officer and the General Manager for the new location. "We are looking forward to serving the Florida market and providing a unique culture for talented employees to grow their professional expertise with us."

This new Florida office will be the third location for Innovative Architects since the company opened its first branch in Duluth, Georgia in 2005. A second Washington, D.C. office was opened in 2013. From these three hubs, Innovative Architects offers expert IT consulting and comprehensive Microsoft consulting services for businesses not only on the East Coast, but nationwide.

"After more than 10 years of successful growth in Atlanta and expansion to Washington, D.C. in recent years, we continue to look for new opportunities to grow our company and culture," said Shine. "With existing client partnerships in Florida, we believe the expansion South is a natural extension to those we serve, now and in the future."

Contact Innovative Architects if you wish to learn more about their IT consulting and Microsoft Gold-Certified services for businesses in West Palm Beach and across Florida.

About Innovative Architects

Innovative Architects is a nationally recognized technology consulting firm in the Southeast and the parent company of Bizmosis and Innovative BCS. IA was recently listed as one of the Top 50 Best Workplaces for Giving Back by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine, as well as Fortune's Best Workplaces for Flexibility 2016 (ranked 19), Best Workplaces in Technology 2016 (ranked 6), Best Workplaces for Camaraderie 2015 (ranked 37) and Great Workplaces in Technology 2014 (ranked 8).

Innovative Architects

Tim Shine

General Manager

(561) 693-2785

Tim.Shine@innovativearchitects.com



