MANISTIQUE, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: MFNC) (the "Corporation"), the bank holding company for mBank, today announced third quarter 2016 net income of $1.778 million, or $.28 per share, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $1.018 million, or $.16 per share for the third quarter of 2015. In connection with the acquisitions of Niagara Bancorporation, Inc. ("Niagara") and First National Bank of Eagle River ("Eagle River"), the Corporation had total GAAP pre-tax transaction related expenses for the third quarter of $.359 million that reduced net income by $.237 million or $.04 per share, on an after tax basis. The adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2016 (exclusive of all transaction related expenses) is $2.015 million, or $.32 per share.

Operating results for the first nine months of 2016, including transaction related expenses from both Niagara and Eagle River, totaled $2.785 million or $.45 per share compared to $4.003 million or $.64 per share for the same period in 2015. Year-to-date transaction related expenses, largely associated with the early termination of the Eagle River data processing system, totaled $2.928 million with an after-tax impact of $1.932 million on earnings equating to $.31 per share. Adjusted net income for the first nine months of 2016 for the Corporation is $4.718 million, or $.76 per share.

Total assets of the Corporation at September 30, 2016 were $959.121 million, compared to $754.972 million at September 30, 2015. Shareholders' equity at September 30, 2016 totaled $78.285 million, compared to $76.091 million on September 30, 2015. The book value per share equated to $12.50 on September 30, 2016 compared to $12.18 per share a year ago. Quarter-end tangible book value was $11.23 per and share and market price was $11.49, or 102% of tangible book value. Weighted average shares outstanding totaled 6,226,371 for the first nine months of 2016 compared to 6,247,416 for the same period in 2015.

mBank, the Corporation's subsidiary bank, recorded nine-month adjusted net income of $5.611 million compared to $5.003 million in 2015. Inclusive of $2.512 million of transaction related expenses at the bank ($1.658 million after tax), net income was $3.953 million for the first nine months of 2016.

Key highlights for the first nine months of 2016 results include:

The 2016 acquisitions of Niagara and Eagle River added approximately $194 million in assets, $115 million in loan balances and $163 million in core deposits to the Corporation. Since September 30, 2014 (which is inclusive of the Peninsula Financial Corporation acquisition in December 2014 and organic growth) the company has grown assets approximately $345 million from $613.943 million to the current $959.121 million, an increase of 56%.





Healthy new loan production of $206.8 million through September 2016 compared to $175.4 million through September 2015.





Total interest income of $27.398 million through September 2016 compared to $25.117 million for the same period in 2015.





Margin remains solid, at 4.21% through disciplined pricing of loan and deposit products. Net interest income increased from $21.755 million in 2015 to $23.980 million in 2016, a 10% increase.





Credit quality remains strong with a Texas Ratio of 10.55% compared to 13.41% one year ago, and nonperforming assets of $7.938 million, or .83% of total assets, compared with $10.324 million, or 1.37% of total assets, for the same period in 2015.





Increased contribution from secondary mortgage market activity. Income from this source in the 2016 nine-month period totaled $1.118 million compared to $.750 million in the 2015 nine-month period.





Gains on sold SBA (Small Business Administration) loan premiums through September 2016 was $.717 million compared to $.440 million for the same period of 2015.





Loans and Nonperforming Assets

Total loans at September 30, 2016 were $756.804 million, a $136.898 million increase from $619.906 million at September 30, 2015. The Corporation is up $138.410 million, or 22.3%, from year-end 2015 total loans of $618.394 million. In addition to the aforementioned balance sheet totals, the company services $233.356 million of sold mortgage loans and $43.160 million of sold SBA and USDA loans. Total loans under management now total $1.033 billion.

New loan production totaled $206.777 million with the Upper Peninsula region contributing $127.880 million, the Northern Lower Peninsula $38.479 million, Southeast Michigan $34.099 million and the newly acquired Wisconsin markets $6.319 million. Commercial loan production accounted for $114.842 million of the nine month total, with consumer loans, primarily 1-4 family mortgages, of $91.935 million. Commenting on new loan production and overall lending activities, Kelly W. George, President and CEO of mBank, stated, "We are very pleased with the new loan opportunities and production in all our markets which is up over $31 million from the prior year. Our net loan balances did not quite increase commensurate with production as we experienced some loan portfolio runoff early in the year due, in part, to customers shopping rates that we would not match. The strategic acquisitions of both Eagle River and Niagara have, however, provided loan balance growth and scale as expected. We have a healthy loan pipeline for the remainder of the year for both commercial and mortgage business. As noted in our totals, we are also excited about the momentum in our newly acquired markets in Wisconsin and the new loan generation potential they carry."

Nonperforming loans totaled $4.669 million, .62% of total loans at September 30, 2016, down $3.359 million from September 30, 2015 balances of $8.028 million. Total loan delinquencies greater than 30 days resided at a nominal .65%, or $4.975 million. Mr. George, commenting on credit quality, stated, "Our credit quality risk metrics and overall loan portfolio payment performance remains strong with no systemic issues within any segments of the portfolio. The pick-up in retail segment loans from our two acquisitions this year has also provided increased granularity and better overall diversity for the entire loan portfolio on a macro level. Our credit due diligence and purchase accounting marks on the acquired loan portfolios of Eagle River and Niagara have proven accurate as well, and they are providing accretion at anticipated levels post-closing."

Margin Analysis

In the first nine months of 2016 net interest income and net interest margin were $23.980 million and 4.21%, and $21.755 million and 4.29%, in the first nine months of 2015. The increase in net interest income was largely due to the Niagara and Eagle River acquisitions. The Corporation also had increased net interest contribution due to the accretive attributes associated with the purchase accounting adjustments related to the three acquisitions completed in the past two years. Mr. George stated, "We have been successful in maintaining our strong net interest margin within this historically low interest rate cycle through the use of continued targeted funding strategies and disciplined loan pricing in efforts to mitigate longer term interest rate risk. We continue to look for any loan and investment opportunities that fit our balance sheet structure but will not take unnecessary risk or extend durations in order to enhance short term yields. While we acquired some excess liquidity through the acquisitions and experienced summer seasonal increases in our deposit portfolio, we have been able to normalize the cash position and put those dollars to work funding good loan opportunities. Further, we remain predominantly asset sensitive within our balance sheet structure and expect that upward movements of short term interest rates will be beneficial for future earnings."

Deposits

Total deposits of $807.180 million at September 30, 2016 increased by $184.846 million (including approximately $163 million from the Niagara and Eagle River acquisitions) from deposits of $622.334 million on September 30, 2015 and increased $196.857 million from year end deposits of $610.323 million. Mr. George, commenting on core deposits and overall liquidity, stated. "We proactively review our short and long term funding needs and pricing levels within the different segments of our deposit products in order to best manage our net interest margin while still offering competitive products to our clientele. We will also utilize alternative funding sources such as internet CDs and smaller levels of wholesale deposits when deemed necessary to structure different liabilities to match asset growth durations, and cover any potential short term funding gaps that could arise to protect our balance sheet in various interest rate change scenarios. Through the acquisitions, we have augmented our core deposit base to where our utilization of non-core sources has decreased as a percent of our total assets."

Noninterest Income/Expense

Noninterest income, at $3.012 million in the first nine months of 2016, increased $.265 million from $2.747 million in the first nine months of 2015. The primary reason for the improvement was increased year over year activity in the secondary mortgage market as well as SBA gains. Income from sold secondary mortgages totaled $1.118 million compared to $.750 million in the 2015 nine-month period while SBA gains were $.717 million compared to $.440 million in 2015. Noninterest expense, at $22.376 million in the first nine months of 2015, increased $4.806 million from the first nine months of 2015. The 2016 increase from the first nine months of 2015 was largely attributable to the acquisition costs including the aforementioned termination fee. There were also customary increases in salaries and benefits for new staff, along with increased occupancy expense due to the acquired branch offices. Consistent with management's operating diligence projections prior to both acquisitions, the Corporation has reached the attained levels of overall efficiencies as management looks to grow market presence heading into 2017. Management remains diligent in monitoring and controlling the Corporation's overall expense base, which continues to reside at or below peer levels.

Assets and Capital

Total assets of the Corporation at September 30, 2016 were $959.121 million, up $204.149 million from the $754.972 million reported at September 30, 2015, with approximately $194 million attributable to the acquisitions in 2016, and up from the $739.269 million of total assets at year-end 2015. The Corporation is "adequately" capitalized and the Bank is "well-capitalized" with Total Capital to Risk Weighted Assets at the Corporation of 8.81% and 11.61% at the Bank.

Paul D. Tobias, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, added, "Overall, we are pleased with the execution of our plan through the first three quarters of 2016. Even with a very competitive market for good loans and the stagnant interest rate environment, we have continued to add accretive scale. Our entry into the Wisconsin markets provides a larger platform for continued organic growth and adds complementary markets to our Upper Peninsula footprint. We have maintained our key core operating metrics and have positioned the company in a way that will allow us to take advantage of any future strategic opportunities that present themselves. We are looking forward to a solid finish to the year now that the integration of both Niagara and Eagle River is complete."

Mackinac Financial Corporation is a registered bank holding company formed under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 with assets in excess of $950 million and whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ stock market as "MFNC." The principal subsidiary of the Corporation is mBank. Headquartered in Manistique, Michigan, mBank has 23 branch locations; twelve in the Upper Peninsula, three in the Northern Lower Peninsula, in Oakland County, Michigan and seven in Northern Wisconsin. The Company's banking services include commercial lending and treasury management products and services geared toward small to mid-sized businesses, as well as a full array of personal and business deposit products and consumer loans.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "should," "will," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements: as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management's current beliefs as to expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood, and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates and banking regulations; the impact of competition from traditional or new sources; and the possibility that anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements from mergers and acquisitions, bank consolidations, and other sources may not be fully realized at all or within specified time frames as well as other risks and uncertainties including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in filings of the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other factors may cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Mackinac Financial Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.

MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS As of and For As of and For As of and For the the the Period Ending Year Ending Period Ending September 30, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2016 2015 2015 ------------------------------------------- (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period): Assets $ 959,121 $ 739,269 $ 754,972 Loans 756,804 618,394 619,906 Investment securities 88,886 53,728 54,432 Deposits 807,180 610,323 622,334 Borrowings 67,730 45,754 49,593 Shareholders' equity 78,285 76,602 76,091 Selected Statements of Income Data nine months and year ended): Net interest income $ 23,980 $ 29,120 $ 21,755 Income before taxes 4,266 7,929 6,077 Net income 2,785 5,596 4,003 Income per common share - Basic .45 .90 .64 Income per common share - Diluted .45 .89 .64 Weighted average shares outstanding 6,226,900 6,247,416 6,247,416 Weighted average shares outstanding- Diluted 6,255,803 6,278,817 6,278,817 Three Months Ended: Net interest income $ 8,696 $ 7,365 $ 7,235 Income before taxes 2,700 1,852 1,544 Net income 1,778 1,593 1,018 Income per common share - Basic .29 .26 .16 Income per common share - Diluted .28 .26 .16 Weighted average shares outstanding 6,238,756 6,225,614 6,238,963 Weighted average shares outstanding- Diluted 6,284,359 6,257,180 6,278,009 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin 4.21% 4.30% 4.29% Return on average assets .45 .76 .72 Return on average equity 4.75 7.41 7.09 Average total assets $ 834,378 $ 738,688 $ 740,593 Average total shareholders' equity 78,264 75,545 75,436 Average loans to average deposits ratio 98.84% 100.52% 100.08% Common Share Data at end of period: Market price per common share $ 11.49 $ 11.49 $ 10.10 Book value per common share 12.50 12.32 12.18 Tangible book value per share 11.23 11.54 11.39 Dividends paid per share, annualized .400 .400 .400 Common shares outstanding 6,263,371 6,217,620 6,249,595 Other Data at end of period: Allowance for loan losses $ 4,862 $ 5,004 $ 5,779 Non-performing assets $ 7,938 $ 4,863 $ 10,324 Allowance for loan losses to total loans .64% .81% .93% Non-performing assets to total assets .83% .66% 1.37% Texas ratio 10.55% 6.34% 13.41% Number of: Branch locations 23 17 17 FTE Employees 218 173 173 MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30 December 31, September 30 2016 2015 2015 ------------ ------------ ------------ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 46,200 $ 25,005 $ 28,581 Federal funds sold 2,415 3 10,000 ------------ ------------ ------------ Cash and cash equivalents 48,615 25,008 38,581 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 14,047 5,089 5,089 Securities available for sale 88,886 53,728 54,432 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 2,926 2,169 2,169 Loans: Commercial 513,266 450,275 446,327 Mortgage 222,840 152,272 156,764 Consumer 20,698 15,847 16,815 ------------ ------------ ------------ Total Loans 756,804 618,394 619,906 Allowance for loan losses (4,862) (5,004) (5,779) ------------ ------------ ------------ Net loans 751,942 613,390 614,127 Premises and equipment 16,028 12,524 12,670 Other real estate held for sale 3,269 2,324 2,296 Deferred tax asset 9,287 9,213 9,326 Deposit based intangibles 2,235 1,076 1,106 Goodwill 5,694 3,805 3,805 Other assets 16,192 10,943 11,371 ------------ ------------ ------------ TOTAL ASSETS $ 959,121 $ 739,269 $ 754,972 ============ ============ ============ LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES: Deposits: Noninterest bearing deposits $ 163,278 $ 122,775 $ 114,769 NOW, money market, interest checking 287,097 202,784 213,737 Savings 60,322 30,882 31,742 CDs < $250,000 150,170 124,084 129,715 CDs > $250,000 9,015 8,532 27,272 Brokered 137,298 121,266 105,099 ------------ ------------ ------------ Total deposits 807,180 610,323 622,334 Borrowings 67,730 45,754 - Fed funds purchased - - 49,593 Other liabilities 5,926 6,590 6,954 ------------ ------------ ------------ Total liabilities 880,836 662,667 678,881 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock - No par value: Authorized 500,000 shares, Issued and outstanding - none - - - Common stock and additional paid in capital - No par value Authorized - 18,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 6,226,246; 6,217,620; and 6,239,250 shares respectively 61,433 61,133 61,320 Retained earnings 16,115 15,221 14,229 Accumulated other comprehensive income Unrealized gains on available for sale securities 786 297 591 Minimum pension liability (49) (49) (49) ------------ ------------ ------------ Total shareholders' equity 78,285 76,602 76,091 ------------ ------------ ------------ TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 959,121 $ 739,269 $ 754,972 ============ ============ ============ MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, -------------------- -------------------- 2016 2015 2016 2015 --------- --------- --------- --------- (Unaudited) (Unaudited) INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans: Taxable $ 9,441 $ 8,019 $ 26,085 $ 23,986 Tax-exempt 19 3 34 9 Interest on securities: Taxable 387 282 953 845 Tax-exempt 57 35 114 129 Other interest income 91 46 212 148 --------- --------- --------- --------- Total interest income 9,995 8,385 27,398 25,117 --------- --------- --------- --------- INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 870 843 2,410 2,467 Borrowings 429 307 1,008 895 --------- --------- --------- --------- Total interest expense 1,299 1,150 3,418 3,362 --------- --------- --------- --------- Net interest income 8,696 7,235 23,980 21,755 Provision for loan losses 200 350 350 855 --------- --------- --------- --------- Net interest income after provision for loan losses 8,496 6,885 23,630 20,900 --------- --------- --------- --------- OTHER INCOME: Deposit service fees 259 196 723 624 Income from loans sold on the secondary market 512 301 1,118 750 SBA/USDA loan sale gains 551 40 717 440 Mortgage servicing income (12) 9 (74) 239 Net security gains 40 133 149 402 Other 139 94 379 292 --------- --------- --------- --------- Total other income 1,489 773 3,012 2,747 --------- --------- --------- --------- OTHER EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 3,687 3,139 10,592 9,102 Occupancy 680 602 1,960 1,804 Furniture and equipment 440 370 1,248 1,159 Data processing 440 327 1,118 1,041 Advertising 157 153 494 399 Professional service fees 309 348 807 928 Loan and deposit 152 136 434 399 Writedowns and losses on other real estate held for sale 60 104 62 141 FDIC insurance assessment 131 135 356 383 Telephone 140 108 374 346 Transaction related expenses 359 - 2,928 - Other 730 692 2,003 1,868 --------- --------- --------- --------- Total other expenses 7,285 6,114 22,376 17,570 --------- --------- --------- --------- Income before provision for income taxes 2,700 1,544 4,266 6,077 Provision for income taxes 922 526 1,481 2,074 --------- --------- --------- --------- NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS 1,778 1,018 2,785 4,003 ========= ========= ========= ========= INCOME PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ .29 $ .16 $ .45 $ .64 ========= ========= ========= ========= Diluted $ .28 $ .16 $ .45 $ .64 ========= ========= ========= ========= MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES LOAN PORTFOLIO AND CREDIT QUALITY (Dollars in thousands) Loan Portfolio Balances (at end of period): September 30, December 31, September 30, 2016 2015 2015 ------------- ------------- ------------- (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Commercial Loans: Real estate - operators of nonresidential buildings $ 110,252 $ 102,620 $ 102,897 Hospitality and tourism 53,182 41,300 41,156 Lessors of residential buildings 23,939 25,930 25,911 Gasoline stations and convenience stores 20,286 21,647 17,077 Commercial construction 14,343 15,330 15,498 Real estate agents and managers 9,962 11,225 9,785 Other 281,302 232,223 234,003 ------------- ------------- ------------- Total Commercial Loans 513,266 450,275 446,327 1-4 family residential real estate 211,072 140,502 144,807 Consumer 20,698 15,847 16,815 Consumer construction 11,768 11,770 11,957 ------------- ------------- ------------- Total Loans $ 756,804 $ 618,394 $ 619,906 ============= ============= ============= Credit Quality (at end of period): September 30 December 31, September 30 2016 2015 2015 ------------- ------------- ------------- (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Nonperforming Assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 4,498 $ 2,353 $ 7,226 Loans past due 90 days or more 32 32 - Restructured loans 139 154 802 ------------- ------------- ------------- Total nonperforming loans 4,669 2,539 8,028 Other real estate owned 3,269 2,324 2,296 ------------- ------------- ------------- Total nonperforming assets $ 7,938 $ 4,863 $ 10,324 ============= ============= ============= Nonperforming loans as a % of loans .62% .41% 1.30% ------------- ------------- ------------- Nonperforming assets as a % of assets .83% .66% 1.37% ------------- ------------- ------------- Reserve for Loan Losses: At period end $ 4,862 $ 5,004 $ 5,779 ------------- ------------- ------------- As a % of average loans .71% .83% .95% ------------- ------------- ------------- As a % of nonperforming loans 104.13% 197.09% 71.99% ------------- ------------- ------------- As a % of nonaccrual loans 108.09% 212.66% 79.98% ------------- ------------- ------------- Texas Ratio 10.55% 6.34% 13.41% ------------- ------------- ------------- Charge-off Information (year to date): Average loans $ 680,027 $ 602,904 $ 607,284 ------------- ------------- ------------- Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 492 $ 1,340 $ 216 ------------- ------------- ------------- Charge-offs as a % of average loans, annualized .10% .22% .05% ------------- ------------- ------------- MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ----------------------------------------------------------- QUARTER ENDED ----------------------------------------------------------- (Unaudited) ----------------------------------------------------------- September December September 30 June 30, March 31, 31, 30, 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- BALANCE SHEET (Dollars in thousands) Total loans $ 756,804 $ 725,635 $ 618,625 $ 618,394 $ 619,906 Allowance for loan losses (4,862) (4,733) (4,824) (5,004) (5,779) ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total loans, net 751,942 720,902 613,801 613,390 614,127 Total assets 959,121 892,328 732,932 739,269 754,972 Core deposits 660,867 579,606 473,761 480,525 509,466 Noncore deposits 146,313 158,757 119,217 129,798 112,868 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total deposits 807,180 738,363 592,978 610,323 622,334 Total borrowings 67,730 70,604 56,454 45,754 49,593 Total shareholders' equity 78,285 77,081 77,395 76,602 76,091 Total tangible equity 70,356 69,916 72,544 71,721 71,180 Total shares outstanding 6,263,371 6,226,246 6,231,246 6,217,620 6,249,595 Weighted average shares outstanding 6,238,756 6,227,730 6,214,083 6,225,614 6,247,416 AVERAGE BALANCES (Dollars in thousands) Assets $ 930,353 $ 834,674 $ 737,088 $ 733,035 $ 751,153 Loans 734,702 689,462 615,684 613,846 614,315 Deposits 780,265 679,183 604,363 602,857 624,528 Equity 78,027 79,481 77,284 75,871 76,362 INCOME STATEMENT (Dollars in thousands) Net interest income $ 8,696 $ 7,996 $ 7,288 $ 7,365 $ 7,235 Provision for loan losses 200 150 - 349 350 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Net interest income after provision 8,496 7,846 7,288 7,016 6,885 Total noninterest income 1,489 896 627 1,142 773 Total noninterest expense 7,285 8,893 6,198 6,306 6,114 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Income before taxes 2,700 (151) 1,717 1,852 1,544 Provision for income taxes 922 (26) 585 259 526 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,778 $ (125) $ 1,132 $ 1,593 $ 1,018 ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== Income pre-tax, pre-provision $ 2,900 $ (1) $ 1,717 $ 2,201 $ 1,894 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- PER SHARE DATA Earnings $ .29 $ (.02) $ .18 $ .26 $ .16 Book value per common share 12.50 12.38 12.42 12.32 12.18 Tangible book value per share 11.23 11.23 11.64 11.54 11.39 Market value, closing price 11.49 11.01 10.25 11.49 10.10 Dividends per share .100 .100 .100 .100 .100 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming loans/total loans .62% .46% .28% .50% 1.30% Nonperforming assets/total assets .83 .76 .60 .73 1.37 Allowance for loan losses/total loans .64 .65 .78 .81 .93 Allowance for loan losses/ nonperforming loans 104.13 142.52 280.96 197.09 71.99 Texas ratio (1) 10.55 9.13 5.61 6.34 13.41 PROFITABILITY RATIOS Return on average assets .76% (.06)% .62% .86% .54% Return on average equity 9.06 (.63) 5.89 8.33 5.28 Net interest margin 4.18 4.19 4.33 4.34 4.18 Average loans/average deposits 94.16 101.51 101.87 101.82 98.36 CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIOS Tier 1 leverage ratio 7.29% 7.68% 9.55% 9.81% 9.02% Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 8.22 8.76 10.82 10.23 10.28 Total capital to risk weighted assets 8.81 9.39 11.57 11.94 11.17 Average equity/average assets (for the quarter) 8.39 9.52 10.49 11.19 10.19 Tangible equity/tangible assets (at quarter end) 7.40 7.90 9.96 9.77 9.49

