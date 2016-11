CLICHY (dpa-AFX) - Cosmetics and beauty products giant L'Oreal Co., (LRLCY.PK) Thursday said its third-quarter sales rose 3.6 percent.



Sales for the quarter rose to €6.15 billion from €5.94 billion last year. Like-for-like sales were up 5.6 percent.



Professional products division dropped 0.3 percent, while consumer products unit increased 2.1 percent. L'Oréal Luxe grew 9.0 percent, while active cosmetics were up 4 percent.



