PDE Inhibitors Market, 2026: Approx 40 PDE Inhibitors Currently in Various Stages of Clinical/Preclinical Development - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, November 3, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "PDE Inhibitors Market, 2016-2026" report to their offering.

Report Highlights

Around 40 PDE inhibitors are currently in various stages of clinical/preclinical development. PDE4 and PDE5 inhibitors, each occupying over 30% share of the pipeline, have emerged as the most prominent PDE inhibitor subtypes.

Several molecules are under development for the treatment of neurological diseases (36%), such as schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease and Huntington's disease; most of these molecules are in early development phases. Other key therapeutic areas include genitourinary diseases (25%) and cardiovascular diseases (11%).

Although the market was initially led by large-size pharma players (such as AstraZeneca, Bayer, Celgene, Eli Lilly, Pfizer), the current market is characterized by the presence of several small/mid-sized pharma players. Notable examples of small firms and start-ups include (in alphabetical order) BioCrea, Dart NeuroScience, Carinopharm, CTC Bio, FORUM Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Omeros Corporation, Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals, NuSirt Biopharma, Palobiopharma, Roivant Sciences, Sagene Pharmaceuticals, Tetra Discovery Partners, Tritechbiopharm, VIVUS, Verona Pharma, and vtv Therapeutics.

Several research institutes, companies and organizations have made significant contribution to the overall development of these therapeutics. During our research, we identified over 400 key opinion leaders who have played critical role in the development of PDE inhibitors. Lee Zane (Anacor Pharmaceuticals/Pfizer), Sae Woong Kim ( Catholic University Medical College), Dave Singh (Medicines Evaluation Unit) and Min-Gul Kim (Chonbuk National University Hospital) are some of the well-known researchers who have done exemplary work in this field.

(Anacor Pharmaceuticals/Pfizer), ( Medical College), (Medicines Evaluation Unit) and (Chonbuk Hospital) are some of the well-known researchers who have done exemplary work in this field. With the presence of already approved PDE inhibitors such as Viagra® and Cialis®, trends on social media platform have indicated growing trend. In fact, we were able to capture around 2.7 million tweets of relevant keywords over last five years on Twitter.

It is important to highlight that the impending patent expiries of currently approved drugs is expected to negatively impact the market's growth in the short-term. However, it is poised to gain momentum post 2021 after the anticipated approval of a number of late stage product candidates. By 2026, we expect that the overall PDE inhibitors market could be worth over USD 10 billion .

The PDE Inhibitors Market, 2016-2026 study offers a comprehensive analysis of the current landscape of these therapies and an informed opinion on how the field is likely to evolve over the next decade. The market has gained traction during the last few years with many drug candidates designed to address a wide range of diseases. PDE5, with two blockbuster drugs (Viagra® and Cialis®), is one of the most researched PDE inhibitor subtype. In the recent past, another PDE inhibitor subtype, PDE4, has surfaced to address the unmet needs associated with respiratory diseases and dermatological disorders.

The success of the marketed PDE inhibitors has prompted several industry players to undertake initiatives in this area. The fragmented nature of the market is expected to increase the pace of innovation; as more molecules advance to late stage development and eventually get commercialized, we expect the new entrants to actively monetize this growing opportunity.

One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the market. Based on parameters such as target consumer segments, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided an estimate of the size of the market in the short-mid-term and long term. The base year for the report is 2016. To account for the uncertainties associated with the development of novel therapeutic classes and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Introduction

4. Market Overview

5. Genitourinary and Cardiovascular Diseases

6. Neurological Diseases

7. Dermatological Disorders

8. Respiratory Diseases and Other Indications

9. KOL Analysis

10. Market Opportunity

11. Discontinued Molecules and Side Effects

12 Conclusion

13. Interview Transcripts

14. Appendix: Tabulated Data

15. Appendix: List of Companies and Research Organizations

AIDS Malignancy Consortium

APHP - Hôpital Raymond-Poincaré

ARCH Ventures

Aalborg University

Academisch Medisch Centrum

Actavis

Ajou University Hospital

Albany Medical Center

Alfred Hospital

Alhayah national hospital

All India Institute of Medical Sciences

Amgen

Anacor Pharmaceuticals

Anzhen hospital

Aravis Venture

Army R&R Hospital

Asan Medical Center

Assiut University

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates

Auxilium Pharmaceuticals

Aventis

Baxter Healthcare Corp

Bayer

Baylor Research Institute

Beijing University First Hospital

BioCrea

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boston University School of Medicine

Bucheon St.Mary's Hospital

CHRU de NÃ®mes - Hôpital Universitaire Carémeau

CIM Sant Pau - IIB Sant Pau

CTC Bio

Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiological Society of Europe (CIRSE)

(CIRSE) Carinopharm

Carlos Haya Hospital Complex

Carolinas Healthcare System

Catalina Research Institute

Catholic University Medical College

Medical College Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Celerion

Celgene

Centre Hospitalier Régional Universitaire de Lille

Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Sherbrooke

Centre for Human Drug Research ( the Netherlands )

for Human Drug Research ( ) Chiesi Farmaceutici

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston

at Egleston Children's Hospital Colorado

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

China Medical University Hospital

Chonbuk National University Hospital

Hospital Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical

Chonnam National University Hospital

Hospital Chulalongkorn University

Chungang University Hospital

Chungbuk National University Hospital

Hospital Chungnam National University Hospital

Hospital Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

Clinical Pharmacology of Miami

Clinique Beau Soleil

Columbia University

Comprehensive Cancer Center of Wake Forest University

Concert Pharmaceuticals

Cristalia

Daiichi Sankyo

Danish Cancer Society Research Center

Danish Headache Center

Dart NeuroScience

Dong-A Pharmaceutical

Dongkook Pharmaceuticals

Duke University

Eisai

Elbion

Eli Lilly

Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital

FORUM Pharmaceuticals (EnVivo Pharmaceuticals)

Freeman Hospital

Frontage Clinical Services

Fundación Jiménez Díaz

Fuwai Hospital

GI Specialists of Georgia

GSK

Gachon University

Georgia Regents University

Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital

Gulf Coast Heart Clinic

HAR de Loja

Hallym University Medical Center

Hamad Medical Corporation

Hammersmith Medicines Research

Hanmi Pharmaceutical

Hatteras Venture Partners

Heart Center of Chonnam National University Hospital

Hospital Helicon Therapeutics

Helse Stavanger HF

Hoffmann- La Roche

Hospira

Hospital Ana Nery - Federal University of Bahia

- Federal University of Bahia Hospital Clinic of Barcelona

Hospital Clínico Universitario San Carlos

Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Marañón

Hospital Universitario Doce de Octubre

Hospital Universitario La Paz

Hospital Universitario La Princesa

Hospital Universitario Pedro Ernesto

Hospital Universitario Ramón y Cajal

Hospital Universitario Reina Sofía

Hospital Universitario Virgen Macarena

Hospital de Jerez

Hospital for State Civil Servants of Sao Paulo

ICM Brain and Spine Insitute

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Imperial College London

Indiana University

Inflazyme Pharmaceuticals

Inha University Hospital

Inje University

Innovaderm Research

Instituto do Coracão (InCor)

Intra-Cellular Therapies

Ipiranga Hospital

Iranian's Ministry of health

JW Pharmaceuticals

Jasper Clinic

Johns Hopkins University

Kangdong Sacred Heart Hospital

Kerckhoff Heart Center

Kings County Hospital Center

King's College London

Kobe City Medical Center General Hospital

Konkuk University Medical Center

Konyang University Hospital

Korea University Anam Hospital

Korea University Guro Hospital

Kosair Pediatric Research Unit

Kowa Company

Kyorin Pharmaceuticals

Kyung Hee University

Laval University

Le Bonheur Children's Medical Center

Leiden University Medical Center

MDS Pharma Services

Maastricht University

Maimonides Medical Center

Mansoura University

Maruho

Massachusetts General Hospital

General Hospital Mayo Clinic

McGill University

McGuire VAMC

Meda Pharma

Medical University of South Carolina

Medical University of Vienna

Medicines Evaluation Unit

Medicinova

Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals

Menarini

Menoufia University

Merck

Mezzion Pharma

Mironid

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Montreal Heart Institute

Mountain Group Partners

Nanjing First Hospital, Nanjing Medical University

National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center

National Cheng-Kung University Hospital

National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI)

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)

National Institute of Cardiology, Ministry of Health, Brazil

National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS)

National Institute on Aging (NIA)

National Jewish Health

Nationwide Children's Hospital

New York State Psychiatric Institute

Psychiatric Institute Northwestern University

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust

Novartis Venture Funds

NuSirt Biopharma

Nura

Nycomed

Omeros Corporation

Orexo

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Otto Wagner Hospital

PAREXEL International

Palobiofarma

Perinataal Centrum MMC Veldhoven

Pfizer

Pharmacology Unit - University Hospital of Grenoble

Plexera Therapeutics

Polytechnic University of Madrid

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

Premier Clinical Research

Primary Children's Medical Center

Providence Health & Services

Pusan National University Hospital

Hospital Quality Medical Research

Queen Silvia Children's Hospital

Rabin Medical Center, Belinson Hospital

Rambam Health Care Campus

Respiratory Clinical Trials

Rhinopharma

Rigshospitalet

Riley Hospital

Rocky Mountain Research

Roivant Sciences

Royal Adelaide Hospital

SK Chemicals

SMG-SNU Boramae Medical Center

Sagene Pharmaceuticals

Samsung Medical Center

San Diego Sexual Medicine

San Giovanni Battista, Hospital University of Turin

Sandoz

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

Sanofi

Sapienza University of Rome

Seoul National University Bundang Hospital

Bundang Hospital Seoul National University College of Medicine

College of Medicine Seoul National University Hospital

Hospital Seoul St. Mary's Hospital

Seoul Veterans Hospital

Severance Hospital

Shahid Sadoughi University of Medical Science

Shenyang Northern Hospital

Skane University Hospital

Soon Chun Hyang University

Soonchunhyang University Bucheon Hospital

Specialties Hospital Complex Juan Ramon Jimenez

St George's , University of London

, University of Stanford University Medical Center

Medical Center Stanley Medical Research Institute

State University of Rio de Janeiro

Sterling Research

Symyoo

Taiho Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Tameside Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Tehran University of Medical Sciences

University of Medical Sciences Temple University Hospital

Hospital Tetra Discovery partners

Teva Pharmaceutical

The Catholic University of Korea

of Korea The Cleveland Clinic

The First Affiliated Hospital of Nanjing Medical University

The Hospital for Sick Children

The Kennedy Krieger Institute

The Mediterranean Institute for Transplantation and Advanced Specialized Therapies

The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio

Health Science Center at Transitional Learning Center, University of Texas

TriStar Technology Ventures

Tritechbiopharm

Tulane Medical Center

Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences

United Therapeutics

University College London

University Health Network

University Hospital Centre (CHU) de Lyon

University Hospital Erlangen

University Hospital in Angers

University Hospital of Antwerp

University Hospital of Puerto Real

University Hospital, Angers

University Hospitals Leuven

University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center

University Magna Graecia of Catanzaro

University Medical Center Groningen

University Medical Centre Ljubljana

University Of Edinburgh

University of Adelaide

University of Alabama at Birmingham

University of Arizona

University of British Columbia

University of California

University of Campinas

University of Cincinnati

University of Cologne

University of Connecticut Health Center

Health Center University of Copenhagen Herlev Hospital

Herlev Hospital University of Dundee

University of Florence

University of Gothenburg

University of Guadalajara

University of Iowa

University of Kentucky

University of Leicester

University of Manitoba

University of Miami

University of Nebraska

University of North Carolina

University of Nottingham

University of Roma La Sapienza

University of Santo Tomas Hospital

University of South Florida

University of Texas

University of Tor Vergata

University of Ulsan, Asan Medical Center

University of Utah

University of Western Ontario

VIVUS

VU Medisch Centrum

Vall Hebron Hospital

Vanderbilt University

Verona Pharma

Viking Global Investors

Virginia Commonwealth University

Vita-Salute San Raffaele Hospital

Vtv Therapeutics

Wake Forest Baptist Health

Warner Chilcott

Washington University School of Medicine

School of Medicine Wonju College of Medicine

of Medicine Xijing Hospital

Yangji Hospital

Yangsan Busan University Hospital

Yeungnam University

Yonsei University

Yuebei People's Hospital

ZNA Middelheim

Zalicus

Zydus Cadila

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kxw7pr/pde_inhibitors

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716