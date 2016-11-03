PDE Inhibitors Market, 2026: Approx 40 PDE Inhibitors Currently in Various Stages of Clinical/Preclinical Development - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, November 3, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "PDE Inhibitors Market, 2016-2026" report to their offering.
Report Highlights
- Around 40 PDE inhibitors are currently in various stages of clinical/preclinical development. PDE4 and PDE5 inhibitors, each occupying over 30% share of the pipeline, have emerged as the most prominent PDE inhibitor subtypes.
- Several molecules are under development for the treatment of neurological diseases (36%), such as schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease and Huntington's disease; most of these molecules are in early development phases. Other key therapeutic areas include genitourinary diseases (25%) and cardiovascular diseases (11%).
- Although the market was initially led by large-size pharma players (such as AstraZeneca, Bayer, Celgene, Eli Lilly, Pfizer), the current market is characterized by the presence of several small/mid-sized pharma players. Notable examples of small firms and start-ups include (in alphabetical order) BioCrea, Dart NeuroScience, Carinopharm, CTC Bio, FORUM Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Omeros Corporation, Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals, NuSirt Biopharma, Palobiopharma, Roivant Sciences, Sagene Pharmaceuticals, Tetra Discovery Partners, Tritechbiopharm, VIVUS, Verona Pharma, and vtv Therapeutics.
- Several research institutes, companies and organizations have made significant contribution to the overall development of these therapeutics. During our research, we identified over 400 key opinion leaders who have played critical role in the development of PDE inhibitors. Lee Zane (Anacor Pharmaceuticals/Pfizer), Sae Woong Kim (Catholic University Medical College), Dave Singh (Medicines Evaluation Unit) and Min-Gul Kim (Chonbuk National University Hospital) are some of the well-known researchers who have done exemplary work in this field.
- With the presence of already approved PDE inhibitors such as Viagra® and Cialis®, trends on social media platform have indicated growing trend. In fact, we were able to capture around 2.7 million tweets of relevant keywords over last five years on Twitter.
- It is important to highlight that the impending patent expiries of currently approved drugs is expected to negatively impact the market's growth in the short-term. However, it is poised to gain momentum post 2021 after the anticipated approval of a number of late stage product candidates. By 2026, we expect that the overall PDE inhibitors market could be worth over USD 10 billion.
The PDE Inhibitors Market, 2016-2026 study offers a comprehensive analysis of the current landscape of these therapies and an informed opinion on how the field is likely to evolve over the next decade. The market has gained traction during the last few years with many drug candidates designed to address a wide range of diseases. PDE5, with two blockbuster drugs (Viagra® and Cialis®), is one of the most researched PDE inhibitor subtype. In the recent past, another PDE inhibitor subtype, PDE4, has surfaced to address the unmet needs associated with respiratory diseases and dermatological disorders.
The success of the marketed PDE inhibitors has prompted several industry players to undertake initiatives in this area. The fragmented nature of the market is expected to increase the pace of innovation; as more molecules advance to late stage development and eventually get commercialized, we expect the new entrants to actively monetize this growing opportunity.
One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the market. Based on parameters such as target consumer segments, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided an estimate of the size of the market in the short-mid-term and long term. The base year for the report is 2016. To account for the uncertainties associated with the development of novel therapeutic classes and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Introduction
4. Market Overview
5. Genitourinary and Cardiovascular Diseases
6. Neurological Diseases
7. Dermatological Disorders
8. Respiratory Diseases and Other Indications
9. KOL Analysis
10. Market Opportunity
11. Discontinued Molecules and Side Effects
12 Conclusion
13. Interview Transcripts
14. Appendix: Tabulated Data
15. Appendix: List of Companies and Research Organizations
- AIDS Malignancy Consortium
- APHP - Hôpital Raymond-Poincaré
- ARCH Ventures
- Aalborg University
- Academisch Medisch Centrum
- Actavis
- Ajou University Hospital
- Albany Medical Center
- Alfred Hospital
- Alhayah national hospital
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences
- Amgen
- Anacor Pharmaceuticals
- Anzhen hospital
- Aravis Venture
- Army R&R Hospital
- Asan Medical Center
- Assiut University
- Astellas Pharma
- AstraZeneca
- Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates
- Auxilium Pharmaceuticals
- Aventis
- Baxter Healthcare Corp
- Bayer
- Baylor Research Institute
- Beijing University First Hospital
- BioCrea
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Boston University School of Medicine
- Bucheon St.Mary's Hospital
- CHRU de NÃ®mes - Hôpital Universitaire Carémeau
- CIM Sant Pau - IIB Sant Pau
- CTC Bio
- Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiological Society of Europe (CIRSE)
- Carinopharm
- Carlos Haya Hospital Complex
- Carolinas Healthcare System
- Catalina Research Institute
- Catholic University Medical College
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Celerion
- Celgene
- Centre Hospitalier Régional Universitaire de Lille
- Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Sherbrooke
- Centre for Human Drug Research (the Netherlands)
- Chiesi Farmaceutici
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
- Children's Hospital Colorado
- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- China Medical University Hospital
- Chonbuk National University Hospital
- Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical
- Chonnam National University Hospital
- Chulalongkorn University
- Chungang University Hospital
- Chungbuk National University Hospital
- Chungnam National University Hospital
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
- Clinical Pharmacology of Miami
- Clinique Beau Soleil
- Columbia University
- Comprehensive Cancer Center of Wake Forest University
- Concert Pharmaceuticals
- Cristalia
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Danish Cancer Society Research Center
- Danish Headache Center
- Dart NeuroScience
- Dong-A Pharmaceutical
- Dongkook Pharmaceuticals
- Duke University
- Eisai
- Elbion
- Eli Lilly
- Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital
- FORUM Pharmaceuticals (EnVivo Pharmaceuticals)
- Freeman Hospital
- Frontage Clinical Services
- Fundación Jiménez Díaz
- Fuwai Hospital
- GI Specialists of Georgia
- GSK
- Gachon University
- Georgia Regents University
- Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital
- Gulf Coast Heart Clinic
- HAR de Loja
- Hallym University Medical Center
- Hamad Medical Corporation
- Hammersmith Medicines Research
- Hanmi Pharmaceutical
- Hatteras Venture Partners
- Heart Center of Chonnam National University Hospital
- Helicon Therapeutics
- Helse Stavanger HF
- Hoffmann-La Roche
- Hospira
- Hospital Ana Nery - Federal University of Bahia
- Hospital Clinic of Barcelona
- Hospital Clínico Universitario San Carlos
- Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Marañón
- Hospital Universitario Doce de Octubre
- Hospital Universitario La Paz
- Hospital Universitario La Princesa
- Hospital Universitario Pedro Ernesto
- Hospital Universitario Ramón y Cajal
- Hospital Universitario Reina Sofía
- Hospital Universitario Virgen Macarena
- Hospital de Jerez
- Hospital for State Civil Servants of Sao Paulo
- ICM Brain and Spine Insitute
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- Imperial College London
- Indiana University
- Inflazyme Pharmaceuticals
- Inha University Hospital
- Inje University
- Innovaderm Research
- Instituto do Coracão (InCor)
- Intra-Cellular Therapies
- Ipiranga Hospital
- Iranian's Ministry of health
- JW Pharmaceuticals
- Jasper Clinic
- Johns Hopkins University
- Kangdong Sacred Heart Hospital
- Kerckhoff Heart Center
- Kings County Hospital Center
- King's College London
- Kobe City Medical Center General Hospital
- Konkuk University Medical Center
- Konyang University Hospital
- Korea University Anam Hospital
- Korea University Guro Hospital
- Kosair Pediatric Research Unit
- Kowa Company
- Kyorin Pharmaceuticals
- Kyung Hee University
- Laval University
- Le Bonheur Children's Medical Center
- Leiden University Medical Center
- MDS Pharma Services
- Maastricht University
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Mansoura University
- Maruho
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Mayo Clinic
- McGill University
- McGuire VAMC
- Meda Pharma
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Medical University of Vienna
- Medicines Evaluation Unit
- Medicinova
- Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals
- Menarini
- Menoufia University
- Merck
- Mezzion Pharma
- Mironid
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
- Montreal Heart Institute
- Mountain Group Partners
- Nanjing First Hospital, Nanjing Medical University
- National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center
- National Cheng-Kung University Hospital
- National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI)
- National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)
- National Institute of Cardiology, Ministry of Health, Brazil
- National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS)
- National Institute on Aging (NIA)
- National Jewish Health
- Nationwide Children's Hospital
- New York State Psychiatric Institute
- Northwestern University
- Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust
- Novartis Venture Funds
- NuSirt Biopharma
- Nura
- Nycomed
- Omeros Corporation
- Orexo
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical
- Otto Wagner Hospital
- PAREXEL International
- Palobiofarma
- Perinataal Centrum MMC Veldhoven
- Pfizer
- Pharmacology Unit - University Hospital of Grenoble
- Plexera Therapeutics
- Polytechnic University of Madrid
- Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
- Premier Clinical Research
- Primary Children's Medical Center
- Providence Health & Services
- Pusan National University Hospital
- Quality Medical Research
- Queen Silvia Children's Hospital
- Rabin Medical Center, Belinson Hospital
- Rambam Health Care Campus
- Respiratory Clinical Trials
- Rhinopharma
- Rigshospitalet
- Riley Hospital
- Rocky Mountain Research
- Roivant Sciences
- Royal Adelaide Hospital
- SK Chemicals
- SMG-SNU Boramae Medical Center
- Sagene Pharmaceuticals
- Samsung Medical Center
- San Diego Sexual Medicine
- San Giovanni Battista, Hospital University of Turin
- Sandoz
- Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
- Sanofi
- Sapienza University of Rome
- Seoul National University Bundang Hospital
- Seoul National University College of Medicine
- Seoul National University Hospital
- Seoul St. Mary's Hospital
- Seoul Veterans Hospital
- Severance Hospital
- Shahid Sadoughi University of Medical Science
- Shenyang Northern Hospital
- Skane University Hospital
- Soon Chun Hyang University
- Soonchunhyang University Bucheon Hospital
- Specialties Hospital Complex Juan Ramon Jimenez
- St George's, University of London
- Stanford University Medical Center
- Stanley Medical Research Institute
- State University of Rio de Janeiro
- Sterling Research
- Symyoo
- Taiho Pharmaceutical
- Takeda Pharmaceuticals
- Tameside Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
- Tehran University of Medical Sciences
- Temple University Hospital
- Tetra Discovery partners
- Teva Pharmaceutical
- The Catholic University of Korea
- The Cleveland Clinic
- The First Affiliated Hospital of Nanjing Medical University
- The Hospital for Sick Children
- The Kennedy Krieger Institute
- The Mediterranean Institute for Transplantation and Advanced Specialized Therapies
- The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Transitional Learning Center, University of Texas
- TriStar Technology Ventures
- Tritechbiopharm
- Tulane Medical Center
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- United Therapeutics
- University College London
- University Health Network
- University Hospital Centre (CHU) de Lyon
- University Hospital Erlangen
- University Hospital in Angers
- University Hospital of Antwerp
- University Hospital of Puerto Real
- University Hospital, Angers
- University Hospitals Leuven
- University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center
- University Magna Graecia of Catanzaro
- University Medical Center Groningen
- University Medical Centre Ljubljana
- University Of Edinburgh
- University of Adelaide
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of Arizona
- University of British Columbia
- University of California
- University of Campinas
- University of Cincinnati
- University of Cologne
- University of Connecticut Health Center
- University of Copenhagen Herlev Hospital
- University of Dundee
- University of Florence
- University of Gothenburg
- University of Guadalajara
- University of Iowa
- University of Kentucky
- University of Leicester
- University of Manitoba
- University of Miami
- University of Nebraska
- University of North Carolina
- University of Nottingham
- University of Roma La Sapienza
- University of Santo Tomas Hospital
- University of South Florida
- University of Texas
- University of Tor Vergata
- University of Ulsan, Asan Medical Center
- University of Utah
- University of Western Ontario
- VIVUS
- VU Medisch Centrum
- Vall Hebron Hospital
- Vanderbilt University
- Verona Pharma
- Viking Global Investors
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Vita-Salute San Raffaele Hospital
- Vtv Therapeutics
- Wake Forest Baptist Health
- Warner Chilcott
- Washington University School of Medicine
- Wonju College of Medicine
- Xijing Hospital
- Yangji Hospital
- Yangsan Busan University Hospital
- Yeungnam University
- Yonsei University
- Yuebei People's Hospital
- ZNA Middelheim
- Zalicus
- Zydus Cadila
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kxw7pr/pde_inhibitors
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716