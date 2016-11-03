Research and Markets - Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2016-2020 with Panasonic, Automotive Energy Supply, LG Chem, Samsung, Toshiba & A123 Systems Dominating

DUBLIN, November 3, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Lithium Ion Battery Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.
The global Li-ion battery market to grow at a CAGR of 15.43% during the period 2016-2020.
Global Li-ion Battery Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
This technology has an excellent deep-discharge cycle life that shields the battery from damage. Li-ion is used in high power applications such as HEVs, EVs, and consumer electronic devices.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Market drivers
- Change in grid structure drives demands for energy storage
Market challenges
- Restrictions on Li-on batteries for air transportation
Market trends
- Increased demand from Chinese EV market
Key vendors
- Panasonic Industrial Devices
- Automotive Energy Supply
- LG Chem
- Samsung SDI
- Toshiba
- A123 Systems
Other prominent vendors
- Blue Energy
- BYD
- China BAK Battery
- Coslight
- GS Yuasa
- Hitachi
- Saft
- Johnson Controls
- Kokam
- Li-Tec
- MANZ AG
- NEC
- SK Innovation
- Sony
- Tianjin Lishen Battery
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Market research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by application
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Market segmentation by type
Part 09: Market drivers
Part 10: Impact of drivers
Part 11: Market challenges
Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 13: Market trends
Part 14: Key leading countries
Part 15: Vendor landscape
Part 16: Key vendor analysis
Part 17: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qst923/global_lithium
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716