Research and Markets - Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2016-2020 with Panasonic, Automotive Energy Supply, LG Chem, Samsung, Toshiba & A123 Systems Dominating

The global Li-ion battery market to grow at a CAGR of 15.43% during the period 2016-2020.

Global Li-ion Battery Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

This technology has an excellent deep-discharge cycle life that shields the battery from damage. Li-ion is used in high power applications such as HEVs, EVs, and consumer electronic devices.

Market drivers

Change in grid structure drives demands for energy storage

Market challenges

Restrictions on Li-on batteries for air transportation

Market trends

Increased demand from Chinese EV market

Key vendors

Panasonic Industrial Devices

Automotive Energy Supply

LG Chem

Samsung SDI

Toshiba

A123 Systems

Other prominent vendors

Blue Energy

BYD

China BAK Battery

Coslight

GS Yuasa

Hitachi

Saft

Johnson Controls

Kokam

Li-Tec

MANZ AG

NEC

SK Innovation

Sony

Tianjin Lishen Battery

