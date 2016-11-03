sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2016-2020 with Panasonic, Automotive Energy Supply, LG Chem, Samsung, Toshiba & A123 Systems Dominating

DUBLIN, November 3, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Lithium Ion Battery Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global Li-ion battery market to grow at a CAGR of 15.43% during the period 2016-2020.

Global Li-ion Battery Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

This technology has an excellent deep-discharge cycle life that shields the battery from damage. Li-ion is used in high power applications such as HEVs, EVs, and consumer electronic devices.

Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?
  • What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
  • What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Market drivers

  • Change in grid structure drives demands for energy storage

Market challenges

  • Restrictions on Li-on batteries for air transportation

Market trends

  • Increased demand from Chinese EV market

Key vendors

  • Panasonic Industrial Devices
  • Automotive Energy Supply
  • LG Chem
  • Samsung SDI
  • Toshiba
  • A123 Systems

Other prominent vendors

  • Blue Energy
  • BYD
  • China BAK Battery
  • Coslight
  • GS Yuasa
  • Hitachi
  • Saft
  • Johnson Controls
  • Kokam
  • Li-Tec
  • MANZ AG
  • NEC
  • SK Innovation
  • Sony
  • Tianjin Lishen Battery

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by application

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Market segmentation by type

Part 09: Market drivers

Part 10: Impact of drivers

Part 11: Market challenges

Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 13: Market trends

Part 14: Key leading countries

Part 15: Vendor landscape

Part 16: Key vendor analysis

Part 17: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qst923/global_lithium

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2016 PR Newswire