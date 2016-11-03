United States Anti-Reflux Devices Market Report 2016-2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, November 3, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "US Market Report for Anti-Reflux Devices 2017 - MedCore" report to their offering.

In 2013, after a remodeling and design of their device, Mederi Therapeutics increased its marketing activities, facilitating its market penetration and unit sales. Such campaigns will continue to enable customer education and patient and surgeon outreach, increasing public awareness about the products and procedures available.

Furthermore, as more literature that supports these procedures becomes available, the number of insurance carriers providing coverage will increase, driving unit sales further. Other emerging competitors, such as Medigus and EndoStim, will also augment the market by providing more options and expanding potential patient education.

Following the exit of NDO Surgical, Curon Medical and C.R. Bard in the past, EndoGastric Solution was left to fill the void left by these companies. Utilizing an aggressive marketing campaign and a large sales expansion, the company was able to increase its market presence significantly.

However, since then, two other companies have entered the market to compete for market share: Mederi Therapeutics which acquired Curon Medical and its Stretta® system after it filed for bankruptcy in 2010, and Torax Medical which received FDA approval for its LINX® system in 2012.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

U.S. Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Procedure Numbers

Procedure Codes Investigated

Markets Included

2. Disease Overview

2.1 Basic Anatomy

2.2 Gastrointestinal Disease: Treatment And Diagnostics

2.2.1 Gastro-Esophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

2.2.2 Barrett's Esophagus

2.2.3 Digestive Cancer

2.2.4 Gastrointestinal Bleeding

2.2.5 Bile Duct Disorders

2.2.6 Crohn'S Disease

2.2.7 Ulcer

2.2.8 Ogilvie Syndrome Or Intestinal Pseudo-Obstruction

2.3 Patient Demographics

2.3.11 Patient Demographics

2.3.11.1 All Digestive Diseases

2.3.11.2 Abdominal Wall Hernia

2.3.11.3 Chronic Constipation

2.3.11.4 Diverticular Disease

2.3.11.5 Prescriptions

2.3.11.6 Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

2.3.11.7 Gastrointestinal Infections

2.3.11.8 Hemorrhoids

2.3.11.9 Inflammatory Bowel Disease

2.3.11.10 Liver Disease

2.3.11.11 Pancreatitis

2.3.11.12 Peptic Ulcer Diseases

2.3.12 Digestive Cancer

3. Product Assessment

3.1 Product Portfolios

3.1.1 Anti-Reflux Devices For Treatment Of GERD

3.1.1.1 Introduction

3.1.1.1.1 Product Matrix For Anti-Reflux Device Market

3.2 Regulatory Issues And Recalls

3.2.1 Anti-Reflux Devices For Treatment Of GERD - And Capsule

3.3 Clinical Trials

3.3.1 Anti-Reflux (GERD) Devices

3.4 Product Pipelines

3.4.1 Boston Scientific

3.4.1.1 Axios Stent And Electrocautery Enhanced Delivery System

3.4.1.2 Acquire Endoscopic Ultrasound Fine Needle Biopsy (Fnb) Device

3.4.1.3 Safe Enteral Feeding Product

3.4.1.4 Rotatable Snare

3.4.2 Cook Inc.

3.4.2.1 Lehman Manometry Catheter

3.4.3 Olympus

3.4.3.1 Olympus Ez Shot 3 Plus - A Single-Use Aspiration Needle

3.4.3.2 Olympus Esg-200 Electrosurgical Generator

3.4.3.3 Retooled Gi Benchmarking Service

3.4.3.4 Big Screen Surgery In 4K: Visera 4K Uhd System

3.4.3.5 Tjf-Q180V Duodenoscope

3.4.3.6 From Ar 2015 - New Strategy Plan For General Surgery Unit

3.4.4 Medtronic / Covidien

3.4.4.1 Safe Enteral Feeding Product Line 2016

3.4.4.2 Barrx 360 Express Rfa Balloon Catheter For Barrett's Esophagus

3.4.5 Avantis Medical Systems

3.4.5.1 Third Eye Panoramic Colonoscopy Device

3.4.6 Pentax Medical/ Hoya

3.4.6.1 H Optivista-Epk-I7010 Video Processor For Endoscopy

3.4.7 Fujifilm

3.4.7.1 Sonart Su-1 Endoscopic Ultrasonic Processors

3.4.7.2 Double Balloon Endoscope (En-580T)

3.4.8 Us Endoscopy

3.4.8.1 Moray® Micro Forceps

3.4.9 Conmed Corporation

3.4.9.1 Abc D-Flex Probes

3.4.10 Endochoice

3.4.10.1 Fda Clearance For Orca Sterile, Single-Use Air/Water And Suction Valves

3.4.10.2 Third Generation Fuse® Full Spectrum Endoscopy® System

3.4.10.3 Rescuenet Retrieval Device

3.4.10.4 Lumos Adaptive Matrix Imaging System

3.4.11 Endogastric Solution

3.4.11.1 Next-Generation Version Of Esophyx® Device - Esophyx® Z

3.4.12 Mederi Therapeutics

3.4.12.1 Stretta Rft3 Technology

3.4.13 C2 Therapeutics

3.4.13.1 Coldplay Iii Trial Validating The C2 Cryoballoon Focal Ablation System For Treating Barret'S Esophagus

3.4.14 Medigus

3.4.14.1 Next Generation Muse System For The Long-Term Treatment Of GERD

3.4.15 Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

3.4.15.1 Corvocet Biopsy System

3.4.16 Medivators, Inc.

3.4.16.1 Amplifeye Endoscopic Overtube

3.4.17 Fujifilm Medical Systems Usa, Inc.

3.4.17.1 Fujifilm Diathermic Slitter (Flushknife) And Fujifilm Diathermic Slitter (Clutchcutter)

3.4.17.2 New Additions For Double Balloon Endoscopy (Dbe) Platform And The Advanced Endoscopic Platform Including Flushknife And Clutchcutter

3.4.18 Cook Medical

3.4.18.1 New Study A Multicenter Trial, Comparing A 25G Eus Fine Needle Aspiration (Fna) Device With A 20G Eus Procore Fine Needle Biopsy (Fnb) Device (Aspro)

3.4.19 Vital Images, Inc.

3.4.19.1 Vitrea Ct Colon Analysis

4. Anti-Reflux Device Market

4.1 Market Analysis And Forecast

4.2 Potential Market

4.3 Drivers And Limiters

4.3.1 Market Drivers

4.3.2 Market Limiters

4.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rh9956/us_market_report

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716