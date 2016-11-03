Fast Casual Restaurants Market in the US to Grow 10.38% by 2020 - Growing Focus on Social Media Marketing & Promotional Activities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, November 3, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
The report forecasts the fast casual restaurants market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 10.38% during the period 2016-2020.
Packaging is often considered to be an extension of a particular brand's value. Therefore, packaging of any brand is important in generating interest and curiosity among consumers. Innovations are made in terms of biodegradable packaging, compostable packaging, and packaging customized to a particular shape and size of a food product.
According to the report, a fast casual pizza restaurant is a fresh and rapidly growing concept. It is a combination of fast food and casual dining restaurants. It serves healthier pizza that is fresh but costs more than the ones served in quick service pizza restaurants. The increase in health consciousness has pushed the demand for this segment. Consumers are willing to pay more for the healthy, fresh, and low-calorie pizza served at fast casual restaurants. In 2013, Chipotle Mexican Grill partnered with restaurateurs Bobby Stuckey and Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson to launch a fast casual pizza concept called Pizzeria Locale, which cooks pizzas in around two minutes in customized 900°F oven. MOD Pizza, Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza, Pie Five Pizza, PizzaRev, Uncle Maddio's Pizza, and Live Basil Pizza are the top pizza restaurants in this category in the US.
Further, the report states that a major challenge for almost all the types of restaurants including fast casual restaurants is the fluctuation in the prices of food commodities such as sugar, grains, meat, and dairy products, which are vital for the preparation of food. In 2015, the prices of meat and vegetables shot up considerably by 3%-5% compared to 2014.
Key vendors:
- Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Firehouse Restaurant
- Five Guys
- Panda Express
- Panera Bread
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Market research methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Country profile: US
PART 06: Market landscape
PART 07: Market segmentation by product
PART 08: Market drivers
PART 09: Impact of drivers
PART 10: Market challenges
PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
PART 13: Competitor analysis
PART 14: Appendix
