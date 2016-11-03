Research and Markets - Japanese Pre-Clincal Outsourcing Market Snapshot 2016 Featuring Charles River, Harlan, Ina Research & SNBL

DUBLIN, November 3, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

This report discusses about the preclinical outsourcing market in Japan, specifically focusing on preclinical service providers with animal testing capability for pharmaceutical companies.

The preclinical market peaked in 2008, and started to decline afterward. We estimate the market size in 2015 was almost the same as 2010 or even below.

Most players are dedicated to the preclinical services. While local players such as SNBL and Ina Research still show significant presence in Japan, global firms such as Charles River and Harlan have been showing prominence gradually over the years.

We estimate the market size would remain flat or slightly decrease over the years. While local firms barely hold on in the mean time, we anticipate global firms will take the leading role in the long run, with wider regional reach and service offerings.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Industry Association

4. Key Local Players

5. Global Players

6. Future Prospect

Companies Mentioned

- Charles River - Harlan - Ina Research

- SNBL

