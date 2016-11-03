PANAJI, INDIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Goa Marriott Resort & Spa celebrated its annual fruit-soaking / cake mixing ceremony with great pride recently at its poolside patio. This year, the special invitees were the team of the upcoming Aloft Goa Calangute. A celebration of the recent Marriott - Starwood merger, this event was an apt reflection of the high spirits displayed by both companies. The invitees donned aprons, gloves and caps, and armed themselves with bottles of liquor, ready to tackle the colorful mounds of dry fruits, nuts and spices.

General Manager of the Goa 5-star hotel, Pranay Verdia briefly addressed the invitees and announced the commencement of the ceremony. Being a long-awaited celebration of an age-old tradition, the spirited Marriott chefs, led by Executive Chef Anupam Gulati and Pastry Chef Samantha Nunes, were gleefully joined by the Aloft team and other guests. They generously mixed the rich ingredients, hand-picked to showcase some of the region's most vibrant flavors.

The cake mixture included ten varieties of nuts and dry fruits and an array of aromatic Indian spices soaked in liquor. A five-hundred-kilogram mix was made with cashew nuts, almonds, black currents, ginger peel, orange peel, figs, dates, glazed cherries, raisins and sultanas. Some of the aromatic Indian spices used were cinnamon powder, cloves powder, cardamom powder, dry ginger powder, nutmeg powder, and star anise. The liquors included rum, brandy, port wine, cointreau, sherry, red wine and white wine. The Marriott associates were excited to host this fun-filled holiday activity, heralding the onset of the new season.

Poised in a beautiful waterfront setting, the Marriott resort in North Goa is a hub of exciting events for foodies, travelers and locals alike. The annual cake mixing ceremony is just one of the Goa India beach hotel's seasonal celebrations, which showcases why it's one of the best places to eat in Goa.

Centrally located in Panaji, Goa, the Goa Marriott Resort & Spa offers a beautiful waterfront location, well-appointed accommodations and personalized service. Travelers can rest easy in their spacious guest room or suite while enjoying perks like plush, luxurious bedding and sprawling views of the water. Guests can spend days getting pampered at the hotel's on-site spa, staying healthy in the fitness center or unwinding with a drink poolside. Visitors are delighted to learn that the hotel offers an array of dining options, from traditional Indian cuisine to chef-inspired international fare. The Goa Marriott Resort & Spa seamlessly blends business with leisure and offers 14,000 square feet of flexible event space for corporate gatherings and celebrations.

