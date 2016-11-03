ALLEN, TX--(Marketwired - November 03, 2016) - Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRI) today announced that for the third quarter of 2016 revenues totaled $37.8 million compared with $37.4 million for the same period in 2015. Operating income for the just-ended quarter was $11.0 million compared to $11.6 million in the same period of 2015. Net income for the third quarter was $7.6 million as compared to $7.8 million in last year's third quarter. On a diluted per share basis, earnings for the period decreased to $4.10 as compared to $4.19 for the same quarter of last year.

Commenting on the results for the third quarter compared to the same period of 2015, David Battat, President and CEO, said, "Despite continued international pricing pressures and the expiration of certain ophthalmic patents, revenues were up 1% compared to the same period last year. Fluid delivery and Ophthalmology both showed comparative gains of 5%, while Cardiovascular sales were down 5% compared to a particularly strong period in 2015 when they were up 14%." Mr. Battat continued, "Lower prices led to a 5% decline in operating income. However, net income and diluted earnings per share were each down 2%, due to a tax rate that was two percentage points lower than in the comparable 2015 quarter." Mr. Battat added, "With no repurchases of stock in the latest period, our cash and short and long term investments increased by $7.2 million to a total of $48.6 million."

Atrion Corporation develops and manufactures products primarily for medical applications. The Company's website is www.atrioncorp.com.

ATRION CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, -------------------- -------------------- 2016 2015 2016 2015 --------- --------- --------- --------- Revenues $ 37,835 $ 37,381 $ 110,193 $ 113,361 Cost of goods sold 20,211 18,997 57,789 57,668 --------- --------- --------- --------- Gross profit 17,624 18,384 52,404 55,693 Operating expenses 6,648 6,811 20,889 21,513 --------- --------- --------- --------- Operating income 10,976 11,573 31,515 34,180 Interest income 106 131 315 636 Other income 1 -- (309) -- --------- --------- --------- --------- Income before income taxes 11,083 11,704 31,521 34,816 Income tax provision (3,469) (3,905) (9,511) (11,941) --------- --------- --------- --------- Net income $ 7,614 $ 7,799 $ 22,010 $ 22,875 ========= ========= ========= ========= Income per basic share $ 4.17 $ 4.25 $ 12.07 $ 12.34 ========= ========= ========= ========= Weighted average basic shares outstanding 1,825 1,836 1,823 1,853 ========= ========= ========= ========= Income per diluted share $ 4.10 $ 4.19 $ 11.86 $ 12.19 ========= ========= ========= ========= Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 1,858 1,860 1,856 1,876 ========= ========= ========= =========

ATRION CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) Sept. 30, Dec. 31, ASSETS 2016 2015 ----------- ----------- (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,747 $ 28,346 Short-term investments 15,049 44 ----------- ----------- Total cash and short-term investments 38,796 28,390 Accounts receivable 20,124 16,620 Inventories 30,056 29,771 Prepaid expenses and other 2,180 2,934 Deferred income taxes 580 580 ----------- ----------- Total current assets 91,736 78,295 Long-term investments 9,838 9,866 Property, plant and equipment, net 65,683 63,314 Other assets 13,306 12,861 ----------- ----------- $ 180,563 $ 164,336 =========== =========== LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities 10,986 9,316 Line of credit -- -- Other non-current liabilities 10,556 10,922 Stockholders' equity 159,021 144,098 ----------- ----------- $ 180,563 $ 164,336 =========== ===========

