

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fluor Corp. (FLR) released a profit for third quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings totaled $4.8 million, or $0.03 per share. This was down from $176.4 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to $4.77 billion. This was up from $4.38 billion last year.



Fluor Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $4.8 Mln. vs. $176.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -97.3% -EPS (Q3): $0.03 vs. $1.21 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -97.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q3): $4.77 Bln vs. $4.38 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.20 to $2.40



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX