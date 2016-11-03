

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Computer Sciences Corp. (CSC) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $94 million, or $0.61 per share. This was higher than $78 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $1.87 billion. This was up from $1.75 billion last year.



Computer Sciences Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $94 Mln. vs. $78 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.5% -EPS (Q2): $0.61 vs. $0.55 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q2): $1.87 Bln vs. $1.75 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.75 to $3.00



