VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Interfor Corporation ("Interfor" or the "Company") (TSX: IFP) recorded net earnings in Q3'16 of $15.1 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to $23.2 million, or $0.33 per share in Q2'16. Adjusted net earnings(1) in Q3'16 were $22.8 million, or $0.33 per share, compared to $20.9 million, or $0.30 per share, in Q2'16.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $58.1 million on sales of $457.6 million in Q3'16, versus Adjusted EBITDA of $56.9 million on sales of $458.8 million in Q2'16.

Highlights for the quarter include:

-- Strong Free Cash Flow -- Interfor generated $67.7 million of cash from operations, including $12.8 million from working capital. -- The resulting free cash flow enabled Interfor to reduce net debt by $49.0 million during the quarter to $346.9 million, or 31.8% of invested capital. -- Mixed Lumber Prices/Higher Sales Realizations -- Key benchmark lumber prices were mixed in Q3'16 compared to the preceding quarter. The Western SPF Composite was up US$11 to US$311 per mfbm. However, the Southern Pine Composite and KD HF Stud 2x4 9' benchmark, which represent the largest share of Interfor's production, declined US$8 to US$382 per mfbm and US$19 to US$336 per mfbm, respectively. -- In spite of the drop in benchmark prices, Interfor's average realization increased $16 to $580 per mfbm in Q3'16, reflecting a positive shift in product mix and the benefits of a lower Canadian dollar. -- Business Optimization Initiative -- The B.C. Interior and U.S. Northwest regions generated strong operating and financial results reflecting the benefits from the Company's multi-year capital investment programs. Focus continues on optimizing log supply, productivity and product mix to drive further margin improvements. -- The U.S. South region continued to implement a series of capital and optimization initiatives focused on mill reliability, debottlenecking and product mix. A number of small capital projects were completed in the quarter, with more underway or in the planning stage. Benefits related to product mix, lumber recovery and productivity improvements were realized at a number of mills in the quarter. However, there was a short term negative impact on production volume and conversion costs in Q3'16, as a result of the projects' impact on operating hours. The initiative remains on track to meet or exceed the targeted $35 million in annualized EBITDA gains by the end of 2017. -- Tacoma Sawmill Monetization -- The monetization process for the Tacoma sawmill property is proceeding on track, with the sale expected to close in Q4'16. (1) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures section

Production

Lumber production in Q3'16 was 628 million board feet versus 637 million board feet in Q2'16.

Production from Canadian operations totaled 239 million board feet in Q3'16, up 21 million board feet compared to Q2'16.

Production from the Company's nine U.S. South sawmills totaled 248 million board feet, down 22 million board feet compared to Q2'16.

Production from U.S. Northwest operations totaled 141 million board feet in Q3'16, a decrease of 8 million board feet over the preceding quarter.

Summary of Quarterly Results(1)

2016 2015 ------------------------------ ---------- Unit Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financial Performance (Unaudited) Total sales $MM 457.6 458.8 433.9 411.4 Lumber $MM 374.8 371.1 348.9 325.0 Logs, residual products and other $MM 82.8 87.7 85.0 86.4 Operating earnings (loss) $MM 20.1 30.0 3.5 (6.3) Net earnings (loss) $MM 15.1 23.2 0.8 (3.5) Net earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted $/share 0.22 0.33 0.01 (0.05) Adjusted net earnings (loss)(2) $MM 22.8 20.9 2.6 5.5 Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted (2) $/share 0.33 0.30 0.04 0.08 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $MM 58.1 56.9 33.4 35.8 Shares outstanding - end of period million 70.0 70.0 70.0 70.0 Shares outstanding - weighted average million 70.0 70.0 70.0 70.0 Operating Performance Lumber production million fbm 628 637 618 568 Total lumber sales million fbm 647 658 637 615 Lumber sales - Interfor produced million fbm 627 634 609 586 Lumber sales - wholesale and commission million fbm 20 24 28 29 Lumber - average selling price (3) $/thousand fbm 580 564 548 529 Average USD/CAD exchange rate (4) 1 USD in CAD 1.3050 1.2886 1.3732 1.3354 Closing USD/CAD exchange rate (4) 1 USD in CAD 1.3117 1.3009 1.2971 1.3840 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2015 2014 ------------------------------ ---------- Unit Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financial Performance (Unaudited) Total sales $MM 430.8 429.7 415.4 389.0 Lumber $MM 343.3 352.2 340.7 318.6 Logs, residual products and other $MM 87.5 77.5 74.7 70.4 Operating earnings (loss) $MM (11.6) (25.8) 7.8 (1.1) Net earnings (loss) $MM (6.1) (20.6) (0.2) (5.2) Net earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted $/share (0.09) (0.29) (0.00) (0.08) Adjusted net earnings (loss)(2) $MM (15.4) (14.7) 4.5 10.2 Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted (2) $/share (0.22) (0.21) 0.07 0.15 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $MM 11.5 12.7 31.8 37.4 Shares outstanding - end of period million 70.0 70.0 70.0 66.7 Shares outstanding - weighted average million 70.0 70.0 67.8 66.7 Operating Performance Lumber production million fbm 618 672 639 578 Total lumber sales million fbm 686 719 632 620 Lumber sales - Interfor produced million fbm 663 688 607 605 Lumber sales - wholesale and commission million fbm 23 31 25 15 Lumber - average selling price (3) $/thousand fbm 500 490 539 514 Average USD/CAD exchange rate (4) 1 USD in CAD 1.3089 1.2297 1.2412 1.1350 Closing USD/CAD exchange rate (4) 1 USD in CAD 1.3394 1.2474 1.2683 1.1601 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notes: (1) Figures in this table may not equal or sum to figures presented elsewhere due to rounding. (2) Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section of this press release for definitions. (3) Gross sales before export taxes. (4) Based on Bank of Canada foreign exchange rates.

Liquidity

Balance Sheet

Net debt at September 30, 2016 was $346.9 million, or 31.8% of invested capital, representing a decrease of $114.5 million from September 30, 2015 and a decrease of $105.4 million from December 31, 2015. A 5.2% strengthening of the Canadian Dollar against the U.S. Dollar contributed $25.7 million to the net debt reduction in YTD'16 as the majority of debt is denominated in U.S. Dollars.

For the 9 months For the 3 months ended ended September 30, June 30, September 30, -------------------------------------------------- Thousands of dollars 2016 2015 2016 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net debt Net debt, period opening, CAD $395,959 $430,870 $428,062 $452,303 $202,553 Net drawing (repayment) on credit facilities, CAD (44,138) (3,656) (33,619) (77,704) 202,156 Impact on U.S. Dollar denominated debt from (strengthening) weakening CAD 2,441 32,079 1,320 (25,734) 50,799 Decrease (increase) in cash and equivalents, CAD (7,333) 2,181 196 (1,936) 5,966 -------------------------------------------------- Net debt, period ending, CAD $346,929 $461,474 $395,959 $346,929 $461,474 -------------------------------------------------- Net debt components by currency U.S. Dollar debt, period opening, USD $297,500 $355,123 $338,692 $338,699 $190,000 Net drawing (repayment) on credit facilities, USD (22,791) (9,166) (41,192) (63,990) 155,957 -------------------------------------------------- U.S. Dollar debt, period ending, USD 274,709 345,957 297,500 274,709 345,957 Spot rate, period end 1.3117 1.3394 U.S. Dollar debt expressed in CAD 360,336 463,374 Canadian Dollar debt, including bank indebtedness, CAD 4,985 10,000 -------------------- Total debt, CAD 365,321 473,374 Cash and cash equivalents, CAD (18,392) (11,900) -------------------- Net debt, period ending, CAD $346,929 $461,474 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Capital Resources

The following table summarizes Interfor's credit facilities and availability as of September 30, 2016:

Revolving Senior U.S. Thousands of Canadian Operating Term Secured Operating dollars Line Line Notes Line Total ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Available line of credit $ 65,000 $200,000 $262,340 $ 65,585 $592,925 Maximum borrowing available $ 65,000 $200,000 $262,340 $ 65,585 $592,925 Less: Drawings 10,493 90,246 262,340 2,242 365,321 Outstanding letters of credit included in line utilization 9,826 - - 3,220 13,046 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unused portion of facility $ 44,681 $109,754 $ - $ 60,123 $214,558 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Add cash and cash equivalents 18,392 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Available liquidity at September 30, 2016 $232,950 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

As of September 30, 2016, the Company had commitments for capital expenditures totaling $10.5 million, related to both maintenance and discretionary capital projects.

Interfor continues to maintain its disciplined focus on monitoring discretionary capital expenditures, optimizing inventory levels and matching production with offshore and domestic demand.

As at September 30, 2016, the Company had net working capital of $154.6 million and available capacity on operating and term facilities of $214.6 million. These resources, in addition to cash generated from operations, will be used to support ongoing working capital requirements, debt servicing commitments and capital expenditures. We believe that Interfor will have sufficient liquidity to fund operating and capital requirements for the foreseeable future.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release makes reference to the following non-GAAP measures: Adjusted net earnings (loss), Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Pre-tax return on total assets and Net debt to invested capital, which are used by the Company and certain investors to evaluate operating performance and financial position. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

The following table provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to figures as reported in the Company's unaudited interim consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS:

For the 9 months For the 3 months ended ended September 30, June 30, September 30, ---------------------------------------------------- Thousands of Canadian dollars 2016 2015 2016 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) Net earnings (loss) 15,093 (6,133) 23,205 39,093 (26,879) Add: Restructuring costs and capital asset write-downs 1,492 10,097 2,304 4,999 9,963 Other foreign exchange loss (gain) (792) (986) (503) (396) 2,124 Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery) 8,321 (16,965) (4,147) 4,352 (14,766) Other (income) expense (7) 77 458 358 106 Beaver sawmill post- closure wind-down costs 6 7 3 17 359 Tacoma sawmill post- acquisition losses and closure costs 94 1,652 311 777 10,311 Income tax effect of above adjustments (1,408) (3,100) (725) (2,887) (6,747) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted net earnings (loss) 22,799 (15,351) 20,906 46,313 (25,529) Weighted average number of shares - basic and diluted ('000) 70,030 70,030 70,030 70,030 69,305 Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share(1) 0.33 (0.22) 0.30 0.66 (0.37) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted EBITDA Net earnings (loss) 15,093 (6,133) 23,205 39,093 (26,879) Add: Depreciation of plant and equipment 18,624 18,365 18,765 57,558 53,010 Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other 9,441 9,891 9,652 27,062 26,744 Restructuring costs and capital asset write-downs 1,492 10,097 2,304 4,999 9,963 Finance costs 4,379 4,948 4,965 14,528 12,110 Other foreign exchange loss (gain) (792) (986) (503) (396) 2,124 Income tax expense (recovery) 1,445 (9,492) 1,852 (29) (17,074) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA 49,682 26,690 60,240 142,815 59,998 Add: Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery) 8,321 (16,965) (4,147) 4,352 (14,766) Other (income) expense (7) 77 458 358 106 Beaver sawmill post- closure wind-down costs 6 7 3 17 357 Tacoma sawmill post- acquisition losses and closure costs 94 1,645 311 777 10,230 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted EBITDA 58,096 11,454 56,865 148,319 55,925 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pre-tax return on total assets Operating earnings (loss) before restructuring costs 21,610 (1,489) 32,281 58,553 (19,650) Total assets(1) 1,337,569 1,364,560 1,323,788 1,358,294 1,226,137 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pre-tax return on total assets(2) 6.5% (0.4%) 9.8% 5.7% (2.1%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net debt to invested capital Net debt Total debt 365,321 473,374 407,018 365,321 473,374 Cash and cash equivalents (18,392) (11,900) (11,059) (18,392) (11,900) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total net debt 346,929 461,474 395,959 346,929 461,474 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Invested capital Net debt 346,929 461,474 395,959 346,929 461,474 Shareholders' equity 745,333 718,540 727,470 745,333 718,540 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total invested capital 1,092,262 1,180,014 1,123,429 1,092,262 1,180,014 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net debt to invested capital(3) 31.8% 39.1% 35.2% 31.8% 39.1% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notes: (1) Total assets at period beginning for three month periods; average of opening and closing total assets for nine month periods. (2) Annualized rate. (3) Net debt to invested capital as of the period end. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016 and 2015 (unaudited) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (thousands of Canadian dollars except earnings per share) 3 Months 3 Months 9 Months 9 Months Sept. 30, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, 2016 2015 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales $457,647 $430,835 $1,350,404 $1,275,964 Costs and expenses: Production 388,733 405,847 1,169,356 1,188,892 Selling and administration 10,918 12,451 33,523 36,520 Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery) 8,321 (16,965) 4,352 (14,766) Export taxes - 2,735 - 5,214 Depreciation of plant and equipment 18,624 18,365 57,558 53,010 Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other 9,441 9,891 27,062 26,744 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 436,037 432,324 1,291,851 1,295,614 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating earnings (loss) before restructuring costs 21,610 (1,489) 58,553 (19,650) Restructuring costs 1,492 10,097 4,999 9,963 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating earnings (loss) 20,118 (11,586) 53,554 (29,613) Finance costs (4,379) (4,948) (14,528) (12,110) Other foreign exchange gain (loss) 792 986 396 (2,124) Other income (expense) 7 (77) (358) (106) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (3,580) (4,039) (14,490) (14,340) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings (loss) before income taxes 16,538 (15,625) 39,064 (43,953) Income tax expense (recovery) Current 288 (162) 749 310 Deferred 1,157 (9,330) (778) (17,384) -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1,445 (9,492) (29) (17,074) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings (loss) $ 15,093 $ (6,133) $ 39,093 $ (26,879) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted $ 0.22 $ (0.09) $ 0.56 $ (0.39) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016 and 2015 (unaudited) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 Months 3 Months 9 Months 9 Months Sept. 30, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, 2016 2015 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings (loss) $ 15,093 $ (6,133) $ 39,093 $ (26,879) Other comprehensive income (loss): Items that will not be recycled to Net earnings (loss): Defined benefit plan actuarial loss (42) (1,834) (2,988) (394) Income tax recovery - - - 376 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total items that will not be recycled to Net earnings (loss) (42) (1,834) (2,988) (18) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Items that are or may be recycled to Net earnings (loss): Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations, net of tax 2,622 22,886 (16,210) 46,024 Gain (loss) in fair value of interest rate swaps 93 (130) (46) (418) -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total items that are or may be recycled to Net earnings (loss) 2,715 22,756 (16,256) 45,606 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 2,673 20,922 (19,244) 45,588 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive income $ 17,766 $ 14,789 $ 19,849 $ 18,709 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016 and 2015 (unaudited) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3 Months 3 Months 9 Months 9 Months Sept. 30, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, 2016 2015 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities: Net earnings (loss) $ 15,093 $ (6,133) $ 39,093 $ (26,879) Items not involving cash: Depreciation of plant and equipment 18,624 18,365 57,558 53,010 Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other 9,441 9,891 27,062 26,744 Income tax expense (recovery) 1,445 (9,492) (29) (17,074) Finance costs 4,379 4,948 14,528 12,110 Other assets (22) 155 (306) 527 Reforestation liability 2,235 832 1,692 140 Other liabilities and provisions 4,288 (9,170) 993 (12,640) Stock options 97 56 230 155 Reversal of write-down of plant and equipment - - - (1,195) Write-down of plant and equipment - 140 1,018 140 Unrealized foreign exchange gain (698) (13) - (341) Other (7) 76 358 105 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54,875 9,655 142,197 34,802 Cash generated from (used in) operating working capital: Trade accounts receivable and other 2,195 14,595 (9,858) 5,174 Inventories 5,507 35,176 (261) 44,748 Prepayments 254 4,838 517 1,990 Trade accounts payable and provisions 5,123 (28,368) 18,427 (30,851) Income taxes paid (265) (180) (731) (635) -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 67,689 35,716 150,291 55,228 Investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (15,223) (21,600) (37,220) (73,718) Additions to logging roads (7,484) (8,015) (18,721) (20,918) Additions to timber and other intangible assets (633) (240) (988) (1,377) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 2 852 316 4,642 Proceeds on disposal of investments 10,342 - 10,342 - Acquisitions - 98 - (223,263) Investments and other assets (1,347) 132 (10,900) 312 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- (14,343) (28,773) (57,171) (314,322) Financing activities: Issuance of capital stock, net of share issue expenses - - - 63,196 Interest payments (2,268) (4,685) (13,433) (11,315) Debt refinancing costs (167) (24) (1,009) (278) Change in operating line components of long-term debt 2,937 (3,656) (8,796) 29,265 Additions to long term debt - - 28,000 362,582 Repayments of long term debt (47,074) - (96,908) (189,691) -------------------------------------------------------------------------- (46,572) (8,365) (92,146) 253,759 Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash and cash equivalents held in a foreign currency 559 (759) 962 (631) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Increase (decrease) in cash 7,333 (2,181) 1,936 (5,966) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 11,059 14,081 16,456 17,866 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 18,392 $ 11,900 $ 18,392 $ 11,900 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION September 30, 2016 and December 31, 2015 (unaudited) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (thousands of Canadian dollars) Sept. 30, Dec. 31, 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,392 $ 16,456 Trade accounts receivable and other 101,975 95,218 Income taxes receivable 387 459 Inventories 151,951 155,740 Prepayments and other 14,168 15,512 Assets held for sale 25,224 27,836 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 312,097 311,221 Employee future benefits 257 1,570 Other investments and assets 5,203 3,191 Property, plant and equipment 729,041 777,590 Logging roads and bridges 20,009 20,611 Timber licences 70,040 72,429 Other intangible assets 18,592 23,601 Goodwill 153,191 160,914 Deferred income taxes 18,362 18,669 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- $ 1,326,792 $ 1,389,796 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable and provisions $ 145,073 $ 130,840 Reforestation liability 12,064 11,052 Income taxes payable 392 398 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 157,529 142,290 Reforestation liability 26,999 25,074 Long term debt 365,321 468,759 Employee future benefits 10,587 8,391 Provisions and other liabilities 21,023 20,028 Equity: Share capital 553,559 553,559 Contributed surplus 7,895 7,665 Translation reserve 61,215 77,425 Hedge reserve 16 62 Retained earnings 122,648 86,543 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 745,333 725,254 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- $ 1,326,792 $ 1,389,796 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors: "L. Sauder" "D.W.G. Whitehead" Director Director

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains information and statements that are forward-looking in nature, including, but not limited to, statements containing the words "will", "should", "expects", "annualized" and similar expressions. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Interfor's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things: price volatility, competition, availability and cost of log supply, natural or man-made disasters, currency exchange sensitivity, regulatory changes, allowable annual cut reductions, Aboriginal title and rights claims, potential countervailing and anti-dumping duties, stumpage fee variables and changes, environmental impact and performance, labour disruptions, and other factors referenced herein and in Interfor's Annual Report available on www.sedar.com and www.interfor.com. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this release are based on Interfor's current expectations and beliefs. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Interfor undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information or statements, except where required by law.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented lumber company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual production capacity of approximately 3 billion board feet and offers one of the most diverse lines of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

The Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016 are available at www.sedar.com and www.interfor.com.

There will be a conference call on Friday, November 4, 2016 at 8:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) hosted by INTERFOR CORPORATION for the purpose of reviewing the Company's release of its third quarter 2016 financial results.

The dial-in number is 1-866-233-4795. The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join in for the live discussion, and will be available until December 4, 2016. The number to call is 1-888-203-1112, Passcode 3632006.

Contacts:

Interfor Corporation

John A. Horning

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(604) 689-6829



