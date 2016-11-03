

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) announced earnings for fourth quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line fell to $277.6 million, or $1.47 per share. This was down from $296.1 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 5.2% to $835.4 million. This was down from $880.8 million last year.



Skyworks Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $277.6 Mln. vs. $296.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.47 vs. $1.52 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.43 -Revenue (Q4): $835.4 Mln vs. $880.8 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -5.2%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.58



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX