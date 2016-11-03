

SANTA MONICA (dpa-AFX) - Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) announced, on a non-GAAP basis, for calendar year 2016, the company expects: EPS of $1.92; and net revenues of $6.45 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.99 on revenue of $6.57 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For fourth-quarter, on a non-GAAP basis, the company expects: EPS of $0.40; and net revenues of $1.86 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.80 on revenue of $2.48 billion.



