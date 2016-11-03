

SANTA MONICA (dpa-AFX) - Activision Blizzard (ATVI) revealed a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $371 million, or $0.49 per share. This was up from $147 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 58.4% to $1568 billion. This was up from $990 billion last year.



Activision Blizzard earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $371 Mln. vs. $147 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 152.4% -EPS (Q3): $0.49 vs. $0.20 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 145.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q3): $1568 Bln vs. $990 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 58.4%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.40 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.856 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $1.92 Full year revenue guidance: $6.450 Bln



