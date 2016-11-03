

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport has been ranked as the best airport in the US, while LaGuardia and JFK airports are the worst airports in the nation.



ThePointsGuy travel site has studied the nation's 30 busiest airports and ranked the best and worst airports based on on-time flights, amenities, accessibility and other things.



'Though Phoenix didn't take the top spot in any single category (except how quickly you can drive to and from downtown), it was consistently among the best scorers in almost all categories, with excellent flight delay and flight cancellation scores, a convenient light rail, a high number of restaurants and bars for its level of passenger traffic and free Wi-Fi,' the report from PointsGuy says.



Portland International airport in Oregon, San Diego International airport in California, Salt Lake City International airport in Utah and Honolulu International airport in Hawaii rounded off the top 5 airports in the US.



