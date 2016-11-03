

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Friday release September and Q3 figures for retail sales, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Retail sales are expected to rise 0.4 percent on month in September, unchanged from the August reading. Sales in Q3 are called higher by 0.2 percent on quarter following the 0.4 percent gain in the three months prior.



Also, the Reserve Bank of Australia will release its statement on monetary policy.



Japan will see October results for the services and composite PMIs from Nikkei; in September, their scores were 48.2 and 49.0, respectively.



Malaysia will provide September numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In August, imports were worth 59.1 billion ringgit and exports were at 67.6 billion ringgit for a trade surplus of 8.5 billion ringgit.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX